Is Ronaldo joining Sporting Lisbon? Man United star gives one word response

Reports from Portugal had recently suggested that Sporting Lisbon were exploring the possibility of re-signing Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo on a loan deal this summer.

For weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news since reports suggested the Portuguese superstar requested Manchester United to relieve him this summer with an eye on yet another Champions League glory. While the Red Devils, under new manager Erik ten Hag, have insisted that the 37-year-old is not for sale, rumours around his transfer continue to gather steam. Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

The Portugal talisman spent six seasons at Old Trafford earlier in his career and returned to the Theatre of Dreams last summer after having played for Real Madrid and Juventus. During the 2021-22 campaign, Ronaldo impressed everyone, scoring 24 goals across all competitions. But with United failing to qualify for the Champions League and struggling to compete with their domestic and European rivals, the legendary footballer is open to leaving this summer.

From Chelsea and Bayern Munich to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and an unnamed Saudi Arabian club, Ronaldo has been linked with a transfer with most of the big names in football. One of the clubs being linked with a move for the Portuguese superstar is Sporting Lisbon, and reports on Sunday suggested they were in talks with the veteran striker to discuss terms over a deal.

Sport TV Portugal even claimed Ronaldo's car was parked at the club's Jose Alvalade Stadium garage in Lisbon as his representatives met Sporting chiefs to talk terms. However, the striker has dismissed the speculation as 'FAKE', and widespread reports added he has no interest in returning to Sporting this summer. Also read: 'Where's Ronaldo?': Fans ask Georgina Rodriguez as model enjoys day out with their kids

At this stage, Ronaldo's chance to return to his boyhood club, Sporting, seems slim, as there's no doubt the Portuguese icon will be desperate to join an elite club to prove himself after Manchester United endured such a difficult season. A move to Sporting would feel like more of a romantic fairy-tale rather than a realistic solution for the 37-year-old if he was to leave Manchester United.

