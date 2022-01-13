Australian Open 2022: 50 per cent capacity crowd to be allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions

The 2022 Australian Open starts on Monday. Meanwhile, only 50% of the crowd will be allowed to enter Melbourne Park. COVID-19 has forced restrictions in the Victorian state.

The Australian Open (AO) 2022 is all set to grip the nation and the world in tennis fever, as it happens to be the opening Grand Slam tennis event of the year. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to create havoc, there will again be curbs on the number of fans allowed to enter Melbourne Park. Only 50% of the vaccinated crowd will be allowed as a part of the Victorian COVID regulations.

Reuters reports that the Victorian state is witnessing a rise in the daily cases of COVID, leading to the restrictions. While face masks have been made mandatory at all times, a person should maintain a distance of two square metres from another. Jaala Pulford, Victoria's acting sports minister, clarified the guidelines, besides wishing for a safe playing environment during the AO Slam. ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Djokovic drawn against countryman Miomir Kecmanovic despite uncertainty over visa status

On Thursday, 37,169 new cases and 25 deaths were reported, slightly less than 40,127 on Wednesday. The event has been headlined by the ongoing controversy involving defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia. The reigning world number one had his visa cancelled following his failure to prove his vaccine exemption.