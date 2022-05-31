After R Praggnanandhaa, Magnus Carlsen suffers defeat to Viswanathan Anand

World Champion Magnus Carlsen was recently beaten by Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. Now, legendary Viswanathan Anand has defeated the champion too.

Image credit: Getty

It does not seem to be a good time for world chess champion Magnus Carlsen. The Norwegian recently suffered a defeat to the youngest Indian grandmaster (GM), Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. Meanwhile, he has been on the receiving end yet again, and this time, it was to the legendary Indian GM Viswanathan Anand at the Norway Chess Blitz 2022. Meanwhile, the Indian has finished fourth at the event after seven rounds, as he also lost to Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the fifth round. He had begun with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway), followed by a draw to Wesley So (USA), a win over Veselin Topalov (Bulgaria) and another draw to Teimur Radjabov (Azerbaijan).

Image credit: Getty

Following Anand's win over Giri and Hao Wang (China), he trumped Carlsen. The draw vs Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) and the following defeat to Vachier-Lagrave squandered his chances of a top finish, despite having gotten off to a good start, with 2.5 points in the opening three rounds. Wesley finished atop the Blitz standings with 6.5 points. ALSO READ: Chessable Masters 2022 - Praggnanandhaa loses final to Ding Liren in tie-breaker after superb comeback

Image credit: Getty