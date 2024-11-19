TTD board brings relief for devotees: Faster Srivari darshan, improved facilities ANNOUNCED
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced measures to expedite Srivari darshan for devotees, aiming to reduce waiting times significantly.
TTD Board Meeting
The TTD board made key decisions to improve temple management and facilities. They announced good news for common devotees regarding Srivari darshan, aiming to reduce long queue times.
Ban on Political Discussions in Tirumala, No Personal Names for Guest Houses
The TTD board banned political discussions within the temple premises to maintain its spiritual focus. They also decided against using personal or political names for guest houses to preserve the traditional atmosphere.
Faster Srivari Darshan
Srivari Darshan within 2-3 Hours
Addressing concerns about long wait times, TTD announced plans to enable devotees with Sarvadarshan tickets to have their darshan within 2-3 hours. Technology will be used to reduce wait times for all types of darshans.
Artificial intelligence will be used to expedite darshan for common devotees. Virtual queues will be implemented to facilitate Srivari darshan within 2-3 hours.
Sharada Peetham Lease Cancelled, Non-Hindu Employees' Services Ended
The TTD board cancelled the lease agreement for Sharada Peetham in Visakhapatnam and will assume direct control. Services of non-Hindu employees at the temple have been discontinued.
TTD Temple
The TTD board discontinued the services of non-Hindu employees to align the temple staff with the institution's religious and spiritual values. These decisions aim to uphold Tirumala's sanctity, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall devotee experience.