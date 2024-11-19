TTD board brings relief for devotees: Faster Srivari darshan, improved facilities ANNOUNCED

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced measures to expedite Srivari darshan for devotees, aiming to reduce waiting times significantly.

TTD Board Meeting

The TTD board made key decisions to improve temple management and facilities. They announced good news for common devotees regarding Srivari darshan, aiming to reduce long queue times.

The TTD board banned political discussions within the temple premises to maintain its spiritual focus. They also decided against using personal or political names for guest houses to preserve the traditional atmosphere.

Ban on Political Discussions in Tirumala, No Personal Names for Guest Houses

Faster Srivari Darshan

Addressing concerns about long wait times, TTD announced plans to enable devotees with Sarvadarshan tickets to have their darshan within 2-3 hours. Technology will be used to reduce wait times for all types of darshans.

Artificial intelligence will be used to expedite darshan for common devotees. Virtual queues will be implemented to facilitate Srivari darshan within 2-3 hours.

Sharada Peetham Lease Cancelled, Non-Hindu Employees' Services Ended

The TTD board cancelled the lease agreement for Sharada Peetham in Visakhapatnam and will assume direct control. Services of non-Hindu employees at the temple have been discontinued.