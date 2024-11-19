TTD board brings relief for devotees: Faster Srivari darshan, improved facilities ANNOUNCED

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced measures to expedite Srivari darshan for devotees, aiming to reduce waiting times significantly.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 9:50 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

TTD Board Meeting

The TTD board made key decisions to improve temple management and facilities. They announced good news for common devotees regarding Srivari darshan, aiming to reduce long queue times.

article_image2

Ban on Political Discussions in Tirumala, No Personal Names for Guest Houses

The TTD board banned political discussions within the temple premises to maintain its spiritual focus. They also decided against using personal or political names for guest houses to preserve the traditional atmosphere.

article_image3

Faster Srivari Darshan

Srivari Darshan within 2-3 Hours

Addressing concerns about long wait times, TTD announced plans to enable devotees with Sarvadarshan tickets to have their darshan within 2-3 hours. Technology will be used to reduce wait times for all types of darshans.

article_image4

Artificial intelligence will be used to expedite darshan for common devotees. Virtual queues will be implemented to facilitate Srivari darshan within 2-3 hours.

Sharada Peetham Lease Cancelled, Non-Hindu Employees' Services Ended

The TTD board cancelled the lease agreement for Sharada Peetham in Visakhapatnam and will assume direct control. Services of non-Hindu employees at the temple have been discontinued.

article_image5

TTD Temple

The TTD board discontinued the services of non-Hindu employees to align the temple staff with the institution's religious and spiritual values. These decisions aim to uphold Tirumala's sanctity, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall devotee experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Numerology Predictions for November 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 18, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 18, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; lucky day for Virgo gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 18, 2024 - Difficult day for Aries, Cancer; lucky day for Virgo

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 16, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 16, 2024 - Good day for Scorpio, be careful Aries and more

Numerology Predictions for November 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 13, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Recent Stories

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday ATG

Winter Escape: Discover these 6 HIDDEN gems of Tamil Nadu for a serene holiday

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Yamini Malhotra? Dentist-turned-actress set to enter as wildcard contender

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details ATG

NTPC Green Energy IPO: Should you invest? Know price and other details

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme vkp

Earn Rs 9250 monthly with this Post Office savings scheme

Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced AJR

Noida schools shut physical classes after AQI hits hazardous levels; GRAP-4 enforced

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon