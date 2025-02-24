Tirumala Darshan update: Rs 300 special entry tickets available; know how to book

The day devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy have been eagerly awaiting has arrived. TTD officials have released the Rs 300 special darshan tickets. Let's find out the complete details on how to book the tickets.

TTD officials have released the Rs 300 special darshan tickets for May. Tickets are available from 10 am on Monday. Officials have made the tickets available on the official TTD website. Devotees are advised to visit the TTD website and book darshan tickets. The online quota for Srivani Trust tickets for the month of May was released on February 22. TTD has already released the May quota of free special darshan tokens for the elderly, disabled and those with chronic diseases.

How to book Rs 300 tickets: * First, go to the official TTD website.

* Then select the online booking option on the home page.

* If you have an account, you can book the ticket directly. Otherwise, you have to create an account.

* Those who have an account should log in directly with their email ID and password.

* Then select the Entry Darshan option.

* Then enter how many tickets you want and the details of the people going for darshan. You can also select additional laddus.

* After that, select the date, select the time slot and finally click on the payment option.

* Payment has to be made through credit, debit card or website. Once the tickets are booked, download them in PDF format and take a printout.

Rooms quota also today: Meanwhile, the rooms quota in Tirumala will also be released on Monday. However, officials said that this quota will be released at 3 pm. Devotees can also book these tickets by going to the official TTD website and selecting the Rooms Booking option. Meanwhile, the rush of devotees in Tirumala has decreased slightly. As it is exam time, devotees are having darshan quickly. Sri Venkateswara Swamy darshan is taking place directly without having to wait in the Vaikuntam queue complex. On Sunday, 78892 devotees visited Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy and 25930 devotees offered hair. On Sunday, Hundi income was recorded at Rs. 3.55 crores.

