Shubho Shasthi 2024 wishes, WhatsApp messages, SMS, Facebook greetings for Durga Puja

The earth is blessed with the arrival of Goddess Durga. On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shashti, heartfelt greetings and love to all. May everyone's life be illuminated with the joy of Puja.

You are the divine mother, you are the destroyer of sins, you are the one who gives us shade… May this earth be purified by your arrival. Happy Maha Shashti.

The environment is pleasant with the scent of Sheuli flowers, the sound of incense, lamps and conch shells announces the arrival of the mother.. Happy Maha Shashti.

With gifts of joy and love, Maa Durga came to everyone's house. Happy Shashti greetings to all. May Maa Durga bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity! Subho Shasthi 2017 !! I pray to goddess Durga, may this festival bring into your life countless moments of joy and ecstasy. Subho Shasthi 2017 !!!

The sound of drums in the morning of Puja, going to mother, joy and light everywhere, everyone stay well. Happy Maha Shashti. May Maa Durga empower u with her 9 blessings of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Gyaan, Bhakti & Shakti! Happy Subho Shasthi! Good health, success, happiness and prosperity, Joy, peace, love and lots of popularity. These are my wishes for you this festive season, For all my joy and happiness you are the only reason. Happy Subho Shasthi!

Greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shashti. Have a joyous Puja. Wishing you a Maha Shashthi filled with the warmth of family, the happiness of traditions, and the love of Maa Durga. Have a blessed Durga Puja On this auspicious day of Maha Shashthi, may Maa Durga's blessings guide you on the path of righteousness and fill your life with happiness. As the beat of the dhak and the fragrance of dhunuchi dance in the air, may your heart be filled with devotion and your home with joy. Happy Maha Shashthi!

How much waiting is over today, mother has come to every house, you stay in everyone's heart.. I pray, Happy Shashti. On Maha Shashthi, may the light of Maa Durga's blessings illuminate your life and remove all darkness. Subho Maha Shashthi! Wishing you a Maha Shashthi that's as vibrant as the pandals, as melodious as the dhak, and as sweet as the sandesh. Shubho Shashthi

Today the song of arrival plays in the heart. I invoke the mother of the universe. Happy Shashti. May Maha Shashthi bring an abundance of blessings, happiness, and success into your life. Have a wonderful Durga Puja! As the pandals light up and the idols are adorned, may your life be adorned with the blessings of Maa Durga. Subho Maha Shashthi!

Sing the auspiciousness with conch shells, the mother has arrived at the door. Happy Shashti. Maha Shashthi is here, and with it comes the joy of being with loved ones and celebrating our rich culture. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Durga Puja!

Clouds raft in the blue sky, lotus petals spread, the play of light in the rhythm of drums, may the autumn season be spent in joy. Happy Shashti. As the city comes alive with the sounds of dhaakis and the aroma of bhog, may your life be filled with the blessings of Maa Durga. Subho Maha Shashthi! Wishing you a Maha Shashthi as beautiful as the goddess herself, and a Durga Puja filled with moments to cherish. On this Maha Shashthi, may you be blessed with the strength to overcome obstacles and the wisdom to make the right choices. Have a joyous Durga Puja!

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shashti, greetings and best wishes to you and your family. As the idols are unveiled and the rituals begin, may your life's journey be guided by the divine energy of Maa Durga. Subho Maha Shashthi!

