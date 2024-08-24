Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janmashtami 2024: Why did Lord Krishna appear on Earth? Read

    Janmashtami Story: We all know that Lord Shri Krishna appeared in Dwapara Yuga, but why did he do so? There are many reasons behind this.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    Janmashtami on 26th August

    Janmashtami Ki Katha: According to religious texts, Shri Krishna appeared on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month in Dwapara Yuga. Many people know that God took this form to kill Kansa, but this is not the whole truth. There were many other reasons behind Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Shri Krishna. On the occasion of Janmashtami (26 August, Monday), know why Lord Vishnu took the Krishna avatar...

    article_image2

    Oppressive Kshatriyas Increased on Earth

    According to Mahabharata, the terror of Kshatriyas had increased considerably in Dwapara Yuga, in which Kansa, Jarasandha etc. were prominent. They used to harass innocent people as well as saints. Then Mother Earth went to Lord Vishnu and prayed to stop this tyranny. Hearing the call of the earth, Lord Vishnu asked other deities to incarnate on earth and himself incarnated as Shri Krishna.

    article_image3

    To Fulfill His Boon

    Lord Vishnu had given many boons to his devotees during different incarnations. For instance, in his previous birth, Vasudeva was Maharishi Kashyap and Devaki was his wife Aditi. They did severe penance to get Lord Vishnu as their son. Then God accepted their prayer and took incarnation from their womb as Krishna. Lord Krishna fulfilled many boons in this form.

    article_image4

    To Destroy Unrighteousness

    Many demons incarnated in human form in Dwapara Yuga. Just as Duryodhana was a partial incarnation of Kali Yuga, similarly Narkasur and Kalayavan also used to harass the devotees of God in the form of demons, due to which unrighteousness had increased a lot. In the form of Shri Krishna, God destroyed these unrighteous people and established righteousness.

    article_image5

    To Give Life Lessons

    Lord Krishna gave the sermon of Gita to show the right path to Arjuna who was fascinated by the war. That sermon was not only for Arjuna but for the entire human race. The Gita contains the solution to all the mysteries and problems of life. Shri Krishna said that karma is paramount and this karma should always be righteous.

    Disclaimer
    Whatever information is given in this article, it is based on astrologers, almanacs, religious texts and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janmashtami 2024: Did you know that observing krishna janmashtami 'vrat' on this day is equal to 200 million Ekadashi vrats? Read anr

    Janmashtami 2024: Did you know that observing 'vrat' on this day is equal to 200 million Ekadashi vrats? Read

    Balaram Jayanti 2024: Appearance day of Lord Balaram, the Adi-Guru; Read anr

    Balaram Jayanti 2024: Appearance day of Lord Balaram, the Adi-Guru; Read

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2024: Know date, ritual, significance and more august anr

    Karkidaka Vavu Bali 2024: Know date, ritual, significance and more

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16 anr

    Kerala to observe Karkidakam 1, the Ramayana month from July 16

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra july 15 2024? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra: What is Bahuda Yatra? Puri set for 'return journey' of deities to Srimandir after 9 days

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi back in Delhi after strengthening ties with Poland and Ukraine AJR

    PM Modi back in Delhi after strengthening ties with Poland and Ukraine

    BREAKING Private helicopter crashes near Paud village in Maharashtra's Pune (WATCH) snt

    Private helicopter crashes near Paud in Pune due to bad weather, all 4 onboard injured but safe (WATCH)

    Janmashtami 2024: Did you know that observing krishna janmashtami 'vrat' on this day is equal to 200 million Ekadashi vrats? Read anr

    Janmashtami 2024: Did you know that observing 'vrat' on this day is equal to 200 million Ekadashi vrats? Read

    Most tattooed woman in the world with 99.8% body coverage reveals her pre-ink transformation (WATCH) snt

    'Most tattooed woman in the world' with 99.8% body coverage reveals her pre-ink transformation (WATCH)

    Karnataka Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case AJR

    Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna, father hit with 2,144-page chargesheet in sexual harassment case

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon