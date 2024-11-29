What is ISKCON? Who founded the Hare Krishna Movement?

ISKCON temples and centers have become prime targets for radical Muslims in Bangladesh. Recently, Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested. Learn about the origins of ISKCON and the Hare Krishna movement.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

ISKCON

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is a group of devotees of the Hindu deity Lord Krishna. Its founder is Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada.

About ISKCON

Swami Prabhupada traveled to New York on a cargo ship at the age of 69, penniless, and started the Hare Krishna Movement.

ISKCON's Founding

Although he had no acquaintances in America, he began chanting Hare Krishna in a New York City park, giving classes. In 1966, with the support of a few early followers, he founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which has since grown to include centers around the globe.

Hare Krishna Movement

The Hare Krishna movement is associated with ISKCON. ISKCON is involved in charitable and religious spiritual activities. 

Hippies and ISKCON

During the turbulent 1970s in the US, hippies found spiritual solace in organizations like ISKCON. As part of their devotional practices, Prabhupada instructed his initiated students to strictly avoid non-vegetarian food (such as meat, fish, or eggs), gambling, intoxicants (including coffee, tea, and cigarettes), and extramarital sex.

ISKCON's Expansion

ISKCON has spread beyond America to many countries, with centers and temples worldwide. India boasts the highest concentration of ISKCON centers globally, with more than 800 temples, 12 state-recognized educational institutions, 25 affiliated and independent restaurants, as well as several tourist and pilgrimage hotels.

What is ISKCON?

According to media accounts, this organization was not created for controversy. It is known as a spiritual group, with ties to Hinduism.

Hare Krishnas

ISKCON followers are called Hare Krishnas. They often have shaved heads, wear saffron or white Indian clothing, use prayer beads, and wear sandalwood tilak.

Hare Krishna Practices

They chant, sing Krishna devotional songs, read the Bhagavad Gita, and sell religious items. Devotees come together in public spaces, such as streets and parks, to chant the mantra, accompanied by instruments like the mridanga, hand cymbals, and harmonium. This practice brought ISKCON into the public spotlight during the 1970s.

ISKCON's Status

ISKCON is banned in Singapore. It has organizations in South Africa, the US, and Indonesia. It operates covertly in China and is less visible in countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan. Bangladesh is considering a ban.

ISKCON in New Territories

The organization has started new work in Korea and is respected in Guyana. It has followers in Germany and Britain.

