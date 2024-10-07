Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to reuse Flowers offered to God: Eco-friendly practices

    This article provides insights into how to reuse flowers offered to God. It highlights the significance of repurposing these sacred offerings and provides practical tips on how to utilize them effectively.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    During Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine forms over nine days, and flowers are offered. The following day, while decorating the goddess, all the previous flowers are removed and replaced with new ones. However, many people discard these flowers as useless. This attitude extends not only to the flowers offered during worship at temples but also to those used in home rituals. Yet, these flowers can be useful to us in many ways.

    article_image2

    Did you know? Flowers used for worship can be repurposed in many ways, from home use to gardening. So let’s explore how to reuse the flowers offered to Goddess Durga or God at home.

    What to Do with Old Flowers Offered to God?

    Many of us believe that items used in worship become useless afterwards and simply throw them in the trash. However, many things can still be utilized. For instance, you can use old flowers as fertilizer for plants. Dried flowers can be beneficial for those who love gardening in various ways.

    article_image3

    How to make use of Incense sticks with used flowers?

    You can also use the flowers offered to God to make incense sticks. You don’t have to put in much effort for this. However, the flowers you use should not be dirty or spoiled.

    article_image4

    Take clean flowers, remove their stalks, and dry the petals thoroughly in the sun. After that, place the dried petals in a grinder and grind them well. Next, add cow dung cakes, guggul powder, camphor, cloves, sandalwood, perfumes, and ghee. Now, form the incense sticks from the prepared mixture.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for October 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 7, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 7, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Navratri 2024 Day 5: Know shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantra, bhog and more RBA

    Navratri 2024 Day 5: Know shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantra, bhog and more

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes ATG

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Recent Stories

    Strengthening ties: PM Modi, Maldivian President Muizzu discuss bilateral relations, economic support (WATCH) AJR

    Strengthening ties: PM Modi, Maldivian President Muizzu discuss bilateral relations, economic support (WATCH)

    Kolkata horror CBI chargesheet in RG Kar case rules out gang rape; details anr

    BREAKING | CBI files chargesheet in Kolkata RG Kar case rules out gang-rape; Sanjay Roy sole accused

    Women's commission likely to visit Bigg Boss Kannada 11 set amid human rights violation allegations vkp

    Women’s commission likely to visit Bigg Boss Kannada 11 set amid human rights violation allegations: Report

    Want to avoid acidity? Steer clear of these foods dmn

    Want to avoid acidity? Steer clear of these foods

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Shehnaaz Gill shines in newly released song "Sajna Ve Sajna" [WATCH] NTI

    Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Shehnaaz Gill shines in newly released song "Sajna Ve Sajna" [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon