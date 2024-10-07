How to reuse Flowers offered to God: Eco-friendly practices

This article provides insights into how to reuse flowers offered to God. It highlights the significance of repurposing these sacred offerings and provides practical tips on how to utilize them effectively.

During Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in nine forms over nine days, and flowers are offered. The following day, while decorating the goddess, all the previous flowers are removed and replaced with new ones. However, many people discard these flowers as useless. This attitude extends not only to the flowers offered during worship at temples but also to those used in home rituals. Yet, these flowers can be useful to us in many ways.

Did you know? Flowers used for worship can be repurposed in many ways, from home use to gardening. So let’s explore how to reuse the flowers offered to Goddess Durga or God at home. What to Do with Old Flowers Offered to God? Many of us believe that items used in worship become useless afterwards and simply throw them in the trash. However, many things can still be utilized. For instance, you can use old flowers as fertilizer for plants. Dried flowers can be beneficial for those who love gardening in various ways.

How to make use of Incense sticks with used flowers? You can also use the flowers offered to God to make incense sticks. You don’t have to put in much effort for this. However, the flowers you use should not be dirty or spoiled.

Take clean flowers, remove their stalks, and dry the petals thoroughly in the sun. After that, place the dried petals in a grinder and grind them well. Next, add cow dung cakes, guggul powder, camphor, cloves, sandalwood, perfumes, and ghee. Now, form the incense sticks from the prepared mixture.

Latest Videos