RBI alert: Submit THIS document by April 10 or risk losing access to your savings

The deadline for customers to submit KYC has been extended. According to the new RBI guidelines, accounts may be closed if KYC is not submitted by April 10th.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

Only 2 days left. It is essential to do this at the bank within that time, or you will be in trouble. RBI's new guidelines have recently been released. A deadline has been set for submitting a specific document.

Punjab National Bank customers must follow this rule. They have to submit a special document. The RBI has issued new rules. The last date for submitting KYC was previously March 31.


It was later changed to April 10. KYC has to be submitted by this date. If you have already completed this task, you have to do it again.

This instruction has been given to Punjab National Bank (PNB) customers across the country. If you receive any mail or phone call from the bank regarding this, there is no need to worry. Contact your nearest branch.

Submit KYC quickly, or you will be in trouble. Your bank account may be closed if you do not submit KYC. So do this quickly.

