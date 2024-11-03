Earth's end is near: Scientists reveal shocking news; predict result of uncontrolled climate change

Scientists from the University of Bristol have released shocking information, suggesting that Earth's final days are approaching, leading to the demise of all living beings, including humans and animals

Earth's End

Numerous earthquakes in recent years have led some to believe Earth is nearing destruction. Now, scientists reveal another alarming finding: global warming is accelerating faster than predicted

Scientists on Doomsday

Scientists predict a future where no life, including humans and animals, can survive on Earth, leading to its complete destruction. This information was revealed in a study by University of Bristol scientists using computer simulation technology

In 250 Million Years

Scientists' research report indicates a catastrophic flood, similar to one 250 million years ago, will occur, wiping out all life on Earth

70 Degrees Celsius

Earth's temperature will reach 70 degrees Celsius, making it impossible for any life to survive. Scientists explain that rising temperatures will cause the extinction of all living beings

Dinosaurs

The research suggests increased carbon dioxide levels will destroy Earth, pointing to a similar event 66 million years ago that led to the extinction of dinosaurs

Continents

According to research team leader Alexander Farnsworth, carbon dioxide levels have doubled. In the future, Earth's continents will merge into a supercontinent called Pangea Ultima

Volcanoes

Scientists warn that volcanoes will emit large amounts of carbon dioxide, making breathing difficult and gradually rendering Earth uninhabitable

