Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin jumps to $92K, Ethereum up by 6%; check details

Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continued their upward trajectory, driven by strong community support and increasing adoption.

The cryptocurrency market on Thursday (March 6) witnessed renewed bullish momentum as Bitcoin (BTC) surged past the $92,000 mark, fueled by key regulatory announcements. Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) also recorded significant gains, while investor sentiment remained mixed for XRP and Cardano (ADA) due to ongoing legal and DeFi developments.

Meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continued their upward trajectory, driven by strong community support and increasing adoption.

Bitcoin (BTC) hits $92,486

Bitcoin saw a strong rebound, registering a 6.22% rise to trade at $92,486, with its intraday low at $86,939. This surge follows a volatile phase where BTC had retraced from its $103,853 all-time high in late 2024 due to fading optimism over pro-crypto policies and uncertain regulatory developments. Institutional investments via spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to play a crucial role in Bitcoin’s price movement.

Ethereum (ETH) gains 6.33%

Ethereum followed Bitcoin’s lead, climbing 6.33% to reach $2,314.16. The cryptocurrency's intraday range saw a low of $2,164.13 and a high of $2,314.16. Increasing institutional interest and regulatory clarity have contributed to ETH’s latest rally.

Solana (SOL) rises on ETF speculation

Solana traded at $150.07, reflecting a 5.66% increase. Investor enthusiasm is building over potential spot Solana ETFs, though regulatory approvals remain pending. The day’s trading range spanned from $140.37 to $150.21.

XRP volatility continues amid legal uncertainty

XRP edged up 3.67%, trading at $2.54, with an intraday low of $2.42. Legal proceedings involving Ripple Labs and the U.S. SEC remain a key factor in XRP’s price swings.

Cardano (ADA) strengthens DeFi presence

Cardano rose 2.41% to $0.9531, amid speculations of potential integration with Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD. The trading range fluctuated between $0.9199 and $1.012.

Dogecoin (DOGE) surges over 9%

Dogecoin recorded an impressive 9.62% gain, trading at $0.2176. The meme coin’s momentum has been fueled by a year-long rally that has seen it surge 350% in value, reinforcing its position as a leading altcoin. Shiba Inu (SHIB) burns tokens, prices jump Shiba Inu’s price climbed 6.26% to $0.00001376, as its rising burn rate continues to reduce token supply. Analysts predict this could propel SHIB back into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the near future.

Latest Videos