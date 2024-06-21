Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Yoga Day 2024: 7 inspiring Sadhguru quotes on yoga

    Celebrate World Yoga Day 2024 with 7 inspiring quotes from Sadhguru on the profound impact of yoga. Dive into his wisdom and embrace the essence of yoga this special day.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Photo credit - Isha Foundation

    Their own thoughts, emotions, and needs keep most people busy for a lifetime. To be above this is Yoga.- Sadhguru

    article_image2

    Photo credit - Isha Foundation

    If you have tried every possible way to fulfill yourself, and you have realized that nothing really works, it means you have come to the point: 'And now, Yoga.'- Sadhguru

    article_image3

    Photo credit - Isha Foundation

    Establish yourself in Yoga or Inclusiveness – then act. Beautiful things will come out of it.- Sadhguru

    article_image4

    Photo credit - Isha Foundation

    If you sink into the past, it will rule your present and determine your future. Going beyond this trap is Yoga.- Sadhguru

    article_image5

    Photo credit - Isha Foundation

    The very way you breathe, sit, stand, eat, walk, work – everything can become Yoga. You can use any process of life to transcend your limitations.- Sadhguru

    article_image6

    Photo credit - Isha Foundation

    Yogic practices are like food. Food only works for those who eat it. Yogic practices only work for those who do it.- Sadhguru

    article_image7

    Photo credit - Isha Foundation

    Yoga means to become flexible – not just physically. but in every way. That means wherever you are, you are. Fine.- Sadhguru

