World Yoga Day 2024: 7 inspiring Sadhguru quotes on yoga

Celebrate World Yoga Day 2024 with 7 inspiring quotes from Sadhguru on the profound impact of yoga. Dive into his wisdom and embrace the essence of yoga this special day.

Photo credit - Isha Foundation

Their own thoughts, emotions, and needs keep most people busy for a lifetime. To be above this is Yoga.- Sadhguru

Photo credit - Isha Foundation

If you have tried every possible way to fulfill yourself, and you have realized that nothing really works, it means you have come to the point: 'And now, Yoga.'- Sadhguru

Photo credit - Isha Foundation

Establish yourself in Yoga or Inclusiveness – then act. Beautiful things will come out of it.- Sadhguru

Photo credit - Isha Foundation

If you sink into the past, it will rule your present and determine your future. Going beyond this trap is Yoga.- Sadhguru

Photo credit - Isha Foundation

The very way you breathe, sit, stand, eat, walk, work – everything can become Yoga. You can use any process of life to transcend your limitations.- Sadhguru

Photo credit - Isha Foundation

Yogic practices are like food. Food only works for those who eat it. Yogic practices only work for those who do it.- Sadhguru

Photo credit - Isha Foundation

Yoga means to become flexible – not just physically. but in every way. That means wherever you are, you are. Fine.- Sadhguru

