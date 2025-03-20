World Sparrow Day 2025: Why sparrows visiting your home are good for you and nature

Read Full Gallery

World Sparrow Day is celebrated on March 20th. Let's explore some interesting facts about sparrows in this article.

World Sparrow Day 2025: Sparrows are now an endangered species. World Sparrow Day is celebrated on March 20 to protect them. In the past, sparrows used to nest in the front yards, attics, beams, roof crevices, and air holes of houses. Nowadays, buildings are larger, trees are fewer, and technologies like air conditioning are more common in homes. Our homes are unfamiliar to sparrows. Sparrows, which used to live for 13 years, are now dying in 5 years. It would not be wrong to say that this is due to human technological development.

How did Sparrow Day come about?

Sparrows cannot survive in tightly sealed urban homes that do not allow air to enter. There is also the tragedy of them dying after hitting glass windows in urban areas. Even in villages, sparrows are coming home less because houses are concrete. Therefore, statistics say that more than 60% of sparrows are being destroyed in a few years due to the lack of environment needed for sparrows to reproduce, which is shocking. With the aim of changing this situation, the United Nations approved March 20 as World Sparrow Day in 2010.

Beliefs of Elders:

Our elders believed that it is good for sparrows to come home. There was also a belief that the house where sparrows come and stay will have offspring. Some beliefs do good. This is one of those beliefs. Even though it is a small creature, the life of those who save it will be spring. In this article, let's see how to call sparrows home to grow them.

How to call sparrows?

Sparrows nest in bushes, plants, and trees in the garden. Notice if sparrows are coming near your house. If they are coming, keep food for them. You can keep powdered rice and small grains. Keep water in the direction they are coming from to quench their thirst. The water should be changed frequently. Otherwise, it will lead to the spread of mosquitoes. Make a hole in a cardboard box large enough for a sparrow to go through and hang it high. Sparrows are likely to stay in it.

