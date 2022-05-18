Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World AIDS vaccine day 2022: Here are ways to prevent yourself from getting HIV

    First Published May 18, 2022, 8:30 AM IST

    Talking about sex is no longer frowned upon. One can open up to their partners about their likes, desires, and preferences. However, one issue that continues to hold us back is the spread of sexually transmitted illnesses. Here are ways to prevent it.

    hiv

    Talking about sex is no longer frowned upon. One can open up to their partners about their likes, desires, and preferences. However, one issue that continues to hold us back is the spread of sexually transmitted illnesses. People seldom discuss it and wind up in hot water as a result. According to an RTI answer from the National Aids Control Organization, India has had over 17 lakh HIV infections in the previous ten years.

    Have protected sex
    The only way to have sex is to use a condom or to not have any at all. It is OK to engage in unprotected sex if you are planning a family. Otherwise, always wear a condom, which not only protects you from sexually transmitted infections but also against UTIs and unexpected pregnancies. If your partner has HIV, protected sex is also safe and can save you from getting the disease.

    Stay away from high-risk sexual behaviours.
    Many individuals try new things while having sex. To have a healthy sexual session, however, you should avoid dangerous behaviours such as anal sex. According to hiv.gov, anal intercourse is the most dangerous kind of sex for HIV transmission.

    Understand your HIV status
    Every sexually active individual must get their HIV status tested at least once a year. This allows them to monitor the condition and, if it is contracted, begin treatment at an earlier stage.

    Reduce your sexual partners
    If you have several sex partners, your chance of catching a disease increases since you may not know the other person's medical history or condition. It is usually preferable to keep the numbers low and to engage in safe sex with only one person.

    Have an open discussion with your partner
    Talking to your partner is essential for dealing with the problem maturely. One-on-one chats with one's partner regarding HIV, sexual illnesses, and other sex education subjects are always recommended.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyperpigmentation Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone - adt

    Hyperpigmentation: Five simple tricks to get rid of uneven skin tone

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends - adt

    Narada Jayanti 2022: Quotes, messages, and wishes to share with family and friends

    Are you suffering from hypertension? Know how it has affected your body RBA

    Are you suffering from hypertension? Know how it has affected your body

    Indias youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    India's youngest realtors Hunny and Bunny revolutionize the NFT market with NFT Gurus

    Astrology Weekly Horoscope May 16 to May 22 2022 Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Weekly Horoscope (May 16 to May 22): Predictions for all Zodiac signs

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi after win over MI snt

    IPL 2022: SRH fans demand Team India selection for Malik, Tripathi after win over MI

    footballs SerieA Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans snt

    Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

    Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee at CWG 2022 trials, gets life ban snt

    Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee at CWG 2022 trials, gets life ban

    9 bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian sizzles in her latest magazine photoshoot RBA

    9 bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian sizzles in her latest magazine photoshoot

    football Lionel Messi eyeing stakes in Beckham's Inter Miami PSG star linked to MLS move in 2023 snt

    Messi eyeing stakes in Beckham's Inter Miami? PSG star linked to MLS move in 2023

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon