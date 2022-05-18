World AIDS vaccine day 2022: Here are ways to prevent yourself from getting HIV

Talking about sex is no longer frowned upon. One can open up to their partners about their likes, desires, and preferences. However, one issue that continues to hold us back is the spread of sexually transmitted illnesses. Here are ways to prevent it.

According to an RTI answer from the National Aids Control Organization, India has had over 17 lakh HIV infections in the previous ten years. Have protected sex

The only way to have sex is to use a condom or to not have any at all. It is OK to engage in unprotected sex if you are planning a family. Otherwise, always wear a condom, which not only protects you from sexually transmitted infections but also against UTIs and unexpected pregnancies. If your partner has HIV, protected sex is also safe and can save you from getting the disease.

Stay away from high-risk sexual behaviours.

Many individuals try new things while having sex. To have a healthy sexual session, however, you should avoid dangerous behaviours such as anal sex. According to hiv.gov, anal intercourse is the most dangerous kind of sex for HIV transmission. Understand your HIV status

Every sexually active individual must get their HIV status tested at least once a year. This allows them to monitor the condition and, if it is contracted, begin treatment at an earlier stage.