    Why people cooked while sitting in the past? Traditions and benefits explained

    Nowadays, with the advent of gas stoves, people cook standing up. However, in the past, firewood stoves were the only option, requiring one to sit on the floor while cooking. But do you know the significance of cooking while sitting on the floor?

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 8:52 PM IST

    In earlier times, cooking was done sitting down, primarily due to the use of firewood stoves, which necessitated a floor-level cooking setup.

    While the lack of gas stoves in the past made sitting while cooking necessary, astrology attributes a special significance to this practice. It is believed to offer numerous benefits, leading to its widespread adoption in earlier times. Let's explore these benefits further.

    Cooking on the floor with firewood stoves symbolized the union of fire and earth, believed to dispel negativity and invite positivity into the house, fostering a happy atmosphere.

    Sitting on the floor while cooking is believed to rectify Vastu defects in the house. Additionally, the earth's energy is thought to draw out negativity and negative energies from the body.

    Unlike modern cooking practices, sitting while cooking was believed to invoke the presence of Goddess Annapurna. Astrologers suggest that the sitting posture symbolizes the permanence of gods and goddesses.

    The daughter-in-law or daughter, traditionally responsible for cooking, were considered Lakshmi's embodiment. Cooking while sitting symbolized Goddess Lakshmi's presence, ensuring financial well-being and strengthening planetary influences.

