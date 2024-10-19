Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

    Discover the engineering and practicality behind why auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels instead of 4. Learn how this unique design enhances efficiency, stability, and cost-effectiveness for urban transportation.

    article_image1
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Three-wheeled auto-rickshaws are prevalent in rural areas. Designs may vary, but most have three wheels. Ever wondered why auto-rickshaws have three wheels? Discussions on this topic have taken place on platforms like Quora.

    article_image2

    An IIT professor on Quora explained that balancing a three-legged object is simpler than a four-legged one. The three-wheel design simplifies construction, reduces costs, and allows for modifications.

    article_image3

    According to Science Direct, three-wheeled auto-rickshaws are cheaper to build and maintain, easier to drive, lighter, and fuel-efficient.

