Why do auto-rickshaws have 3 wheels? The engineering behind it

Three-wheeled auto-rickshaws are prevalent in rural areas. Designs may vary, but most have three wheels. Ever wondered why auto-rickshaws have three wheels? Discussions on this topic have taken place on platforms like Quora.

An IIT professor on Quora explained that balancing a three-legged object is simpler than a four-legged one. The three-wheel design simplifies construction, reduces costs, and allows for modifications.

According to Science Direct, three-wheeled auto-rickshaws are cheaper to build and maintain, easier to drive, lighter, and fuel-efficient.

