Why chips packets have more air? Here's the scientific reason

Air in Chip Packets: There's a scientific reason for filling chip packets with air. Learn more in this post.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

Why chip packets have more air

While homemade food is healthier, people still enjoy buying snacks. We often pick up air-filled packets from supermarkets. Chip packets seem to contain more air than chips, leading many to believe it's a deceptive practice.

Why chip packets have more air

Deceptive Practice?

Chips are a favourite snack. Regular chips like tapioca or banana chips aren't air-filled. But branded chip packets seem to contain mostly air. People consider this deceptive. However, there's a scientific reason.

article_image3

Why chip packets have more air

Why so much air?

There's a specific reason for the excess air. It's not a scam. It's called 'Slack Fill.' It ensures the chips reach you in their original form. It's for customer satisfaction. Chips are produced and shipped across the country. They're stacked in cartons during transport. Air prevents them from crumbling and losing shape during transit.

article_image4

Why chip packets have more air

Nitrogen Gas

Air protects chips during transit. It's not just any air; it's nitrogen. Oxygen would react with the chips, creating harmful bacteria, changing color and taste, and potentially spoiling them. Nitrogen is inert, preserving the chips' freshness and flavor until opened. This is the reason behind the air in chip packets.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

Pongal 2025: Know the dates of four day harvest festival

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science shk

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds shk

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Recent Stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha? hrd

Vijay Hazare Trophy: How Karun Nair's cricketing career revived after switching from Karnataka to Vidarbha?

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH] anr

Heartwarming Video: Man reunites with his missing dog after wildfire in Los Angeles [WATCH]

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees AJR

Pankaj Chaudhary breaks silence on 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies gcw

Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH) vkp

'Free rides for singles': Jeevansathi's new ad campaign leaves netizens laughing (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Nikhil B EXCLUSIVE: 'So Excited to be a part of This Event'

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | Aslam Sher Khan EXCLUSIVE: 'Participation From Small Towns to Boost'

Video Icon
MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

MahaKumbh 2025 Commences with Four Million Holy Dips on Paush Purnima

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Karnataka Pulse | Major Fire at Arya Fashion Garments in Bengaluru, Machines Worth Rs 3 Cr Destroyed

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025: Massive Security With 5000 Policemen Deployed | WATCH

Video Icon