Why chips packets have more air? Here's the scientific reason

Air in Chip Packets: There's a scientific reason for filling chip packets with air. Learn more in this post.

Why chip packets have more air

While homemade food is healthier, people still enjoy buying snacks. We often pick up air-filled packets from supermarkets. Chip packets seem to contain more air than chips, leading many to believe it's a deceptive practice.

Why chip packets have more air

Deceptive Practice? Chips are a favourite snack. Regular chips like tapioca or banana chips aren't air-filled. But branded chip packets seem to contain mostly air. People consider this deceptive. However, there's a scientific reason.

Why chip packets have more air

Why so much air? There's a specific reason for the excess air. It's not a scam. It's called 'Slack Fill.' It ensures the chips reach you in their original form. It's for customer satisfaction. Chips are produced and shipped across the country. They're stacked in cartons during transport. Air prevents them from crumbling and losing shape during transit.

Why chip packets have more air

Nitrogen Gas Air protects chips during transit. It's not just any air; it's nitrogen. Oxygen would react with the chips, creating harmful bacteria, changing color and taste, and potentially spoiling them. Nitrogen is inert, preserving the chips' freshness and flavor until opened. This is the reason behind the air in chip packets.

Latest Videos