    Why Bangkok is a top destination for Indians: Fascinating facts and insights revealed

    Bangkok is a popular travel destination for Indian tourists. Here's why Indians love to visit Bangkok.
     

    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 4:33 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    Bangkok, the paradise on earth in Thailand, attracts millions of tourists from all over the world every year.  Similarly, lakhs of tourists from India also go on tours to Bangkok every year.
     

    Indians ranked 4th among the tourists who visited Thailand in 2023. After Malaysia, China and South Korea, Indians visited Thailand in the highest numbers.

    Bangkok is the capital of Thailand. The Marine Park and Safari here have made it a popular tourist destination for people from all over the world. Tourism is the major source of income for Thailand.

    Now the question may have arisen in your mind as to why Indians visit Thailand in large numbers, right? We will answer all your questions in detail today.

    The reason why a large number of Indians choose Bangkok for travel is that it is considered a very close foreign tourist destination to India.  It only takes 4-5 hours to travel from Delhi to Bangkok.

    Another reason is that the airfare to travel from India to Bangkok is not expensive. The beautiful beaches in Thailand make Indians beckon to Bangkok.

    Most importantly, Thailand is world famous for its nightlife. The nightlife and massage here will take you to a different world. This is the reason why most of South Asia including India fly to Bangkok.

    The climate in Bangkok is also suitable for Indians. Street food in Thailand, like in India, also satisfies the Indian palate.

    All this information is not the opinion of Asianet Suvarna News, but this picture report is based on several reports and information from tourists who have traveled there.

