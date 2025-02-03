Who is Anjali Pichai? Meet Google CEO Sundar Pichai's wife and know her NET WORTH, lifestyle and more

Interesting facts about Google CEO Sundar Pichai's wife, Anjali Pichai. Learn about their love story, family, net worth, and car collection.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

Who is Anjali Pichai?

We've all heard of the famous saying, "Behind every successful man, there is a woman." Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, is a global personality who has received unwavering support from his wife, Anjali. Although he maintains a private life, her invaluable contributions, both professionally and as a steadfast partner, have played a key role in his extraordinary and successful journey.

Anjali, a chemical engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), has a career that mirrors her husband's success in the tech industry. She began her career as a business analyst at Accenture. She then moved to Intuit, a leading financial software company, where she currently holds a key management position.

article_image2

Anjali Pichai's Family Background

While not much is known about Anjali Pichai's mother, Anjali Pichai's father, Olaram Haryani, is a retired government employee. He remarried Madhuri Sharma in 2015 at the age of 70. Haryani is said to have retired from a government polytechnic college in Kota, Rajasthan.

article_image3

Anjali Pichai's Net Worth

Anjali Pichai's net worth is said to be around 100 million US dollars. That is, it is estimated to be around Rs 830 crore in Indian value. Meanwhile, her husband Sundar Pichai's net worth is 1.3 billion US dollars. That is approximately Rs 10,800 crore in Indian value. Sundar Pichai is also one of the highest-paid CEOs in the world.

article_image4

How Anjali met Sundar Pichai

Anjali, 54, and Sundar, 52, met when they were both undergraduate engineering students at IIT. "IIT Kharagpur holds a special place in my heart because it is where I first met my dear wife, Anjali, and I have fond memories of my second home where I grew up," Sundar Pichai once said. Sundar Pichai said at a ceremony where he received an honorary doctorate from his old college. Although the Pichai couple are very private about their family life, they have two children. They have a daughter named Kavya and a son named Kiran.

article_image5

Sundar & Anjali Pichai's Car Collection

Sundar Pichai and his wife are said to own a Mercedes Maybach S650 worth Rs 3.21 crore. Sundar Pichai's Mercedes Maybach S650 has a 6.0 liter twin-turbo V12 engine and runs at a speed of 190 kmph.

