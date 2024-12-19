What’s the ideal dinner time for optimal health? FIND OUT!

The food we eat determines our health. However, just eating healthy food is not enough. Health experts say that eating on time is essential for good health, especially at night.

Our ancestors lived long, healthy lives without ailments. Today, we face health issues at younger ages. The secret? Physical activity, natural foods, and timely meals. Their longevity stemmed from healthy eating habits. Irregular dinner times contribute to health problems. Learn the ideal dinner time for optimal health.

When to eat at night? For a healthy life, have dinner 2-3 hours before bed. Experts recommend 6-8 pm. Drink milk an hour before sleep.

For those working late, avoid heavy meals at night. Opt for healthy snacks to manage hunger during night shifts.

Dinner

For weight loss, dine before 7 pm for better metabolism. Limit carbohydrates, choose chapati or jowar roti over rice. Avoid electronic distractions during meals for better digestion.

Problems from late-night dinners Timely dinners promote good sleep. Late dinners can cause indigestion and insomnia. Avoid lying down immediately after eating.

