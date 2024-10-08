Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What is Kashful called in English which marks the arrival of Durga Puja in Bengal?

    The arrival of Durga Puja is marked by the presence of a special flower, Kashful. Do you know what this beloved Kashful is called in English?

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    The air is filled with the spirit of Puja. The sounds of drums, the glow of lights, and the nostalgic songs playing on loudspeakers - this is Durga Puja for Bengalis

    Apart from these, there is another special flower that brings joy to the hearts of Bengalis - Kashful

    With the arrival of autumn, the fields and riverbanks of rural Bengal are adorned with Kashful. The beauty of this white, tall flower is captivating

    People even choose Kashful fields for their arrival shoots. Many celebrities also have photoshoots amidst the Kashful

    But, if you were asked what Kashful is called in English, would you know the answer? Check your answer here

    Many people stumble when asked this question. Even though it's a common question, not many know the answer

    What is Kashful called in English? It's natural to feel embarrassed if you don't know the English name of this flower, despite its popularity and widespread use

    Remember, Kashful not only enhances beauty but also prevents soil erosion. It grows in the wild and marks the begining of Durga Puja

    This is because the roots of Kashful are capable of holding the soil firmly and preventing it from loosening. Although Kashful stalks were once used to make various handicrafts, its use is now limited to photoshoots

    So, let's find out its English name. Kashful is called Wild Sugarcane or Kans Grass in English. It is actually a type of grass

