The arrival of Durga Puja is marked by the presence of a special flower, Kashful. Do you know what this beloved Kashful is called in English?

Kashful

The air is filled with the spirit of Puja. The sounds of drums, the glow of lights, and the nostalgic songs playing on loudspeakers - this is Durga Puja for Bengalis

Apart from these, there is another special flower that brings joy to the hearts of Bengalis - Kashful

With the arrival of autumn, the fields and riverbanks of rural Bengal are adorned with Kashful. The beauty of this white, tall flower is captivating

People even choose Kashful fields for their arrival shoots. Many celebrities also have photoshoots amidst the Kashful

But, if you were asked what Kashful is called in English, would you know the answer? Check your answer here

Many people stumble when asked this question. Even though it's a common question, not many know the answer

What is Kashful called in English? It's natural to feel embarrassed if you don't know the English name of this flower, despite its popularity and widespread use

Remember, Kashful not only enhances beauty but also prevents soil erosion. It grows in the wild and marks the begining of Durga Puja

This is because the roots of Kashful are capable of holding the soil firmly and preventing it from loosening. Although Kashful stalks were once used to make various handicrafts, its use is now limited to photoshoots

So, let's find out its English name. Kashful is called Wild Sugarcane or Kans Grass in English. It is actually a type of grass

