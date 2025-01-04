What is HMPV Virus? A new virus outbreak in China raises global alarm; know symptoms, treatment and more

The number of HMPV infections is rapidly increasing in China. There is no known treatment for this virus, which has raised concerns worldwide. The infection is more common among children and adolescents.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 11:57 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

A viral video has sparked global concern. This deadly virus has spread from China again. The memories of the Covid-19 pandemic are still fresh. So many people were separated from their families. So many families were left empty.

article_image2

Before the dust settles, hospitals in China are once again getting crowded with the dreaded HMPV virus.

article_image3

Once this virus enters the body, death is certain, because like Covid-19, no vaccine or medicine has been found.

article_image4

Currently, people are being admitted to hospitals in China day after day due to respiratory problems. Multiple virus infections.

article_image5

It is known that several viruses have taken hold in that country. The most powerful among them is the HMPV virus.

article_image6

This is why the world's leading researchers are losing sleep over it. What is the treatment for those infected with this virus?

article_image7

The biggest concern is that there is no treatment for this virus. Like the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no clear idea about the treatment of this virus.

article_image8

Therefore, experts have repeatedly instructed to wash hands with soap, wash clothes, and use masks from the beginning.

article_image9

More alarmingly, this virus has already spread widely in northern China. The Chinese health department has also confirmed this infection.

article_image10

However, no emergency has been declared by WHO yet. However, due to the prevalence of this virus in northern China, it has become difficult to get a bed in the hospital.

article_image11

Children and adolescents are the most affected by this disease. Seeing this form of the virus, Japan has already become alert. The number of infected people in Japan has exceeded 7 lakhs. If children experience cold, cough, and nasal congestion, consult a doctor immediately.

