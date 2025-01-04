What is HMPV Virus? A new virus outbreak in China raises global alarm; know symptoms, treatment and more

The number of HMPV infections is rapidly increasing in China. There is no known treatment for this virus, which has raised concerns worldwide. The infection is more common among children and adolescents.

A viral video has sparked global concern. This deadly virus has spread from China again. The memories of the Covid-19 pandemic are still fresh. So many people were separated from their families. So many families were left empty.

Before the dust settles, hospitals in China are once again getting crowded with the dreaded HMPV virus.

Once this virus enters the body, death is certain, because like Covid-19, no vaccine or medicine has been found.

Currently, people are being admitted to hospitals in China day after day due to respiratory problems. Multiple virus infections.

It is known that several viruses have taken hold in that country. The most powerful among them is the HMPV virus.

This is why the world's leading researchers are losing sleep over it. What is the treatment for those infected with this virus?

The biggest concern is that there is no treatment for this virus. Like the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no clear idea about the treatment of this virus.

Therefore, experts have repeatedly instructed to wash hands with soap, wash clothes, and use masks from the beginning.

More alarmingly, this virus has already spread widely in northern China. The Chinese health department has also confirmed this infection.

However, no emergency has been declared by WHO yet. However, due to the prevalence of this virus in northern China, it has become difficult to get a bed in the hospital.

Children and adolescents are the most affected by this disease. Seeing this form of the virus, Japan has already become alert. The number of infected people in Japan has exceeded 7 lakhs. If children experience cold, cough, and nasal congestion, consult a doctor immediately.

