Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to reduce your belly fat? Is liposuction a safe fat-removal treatment? Read this

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 9:38 AM IST

    We spoke to Dr. Vidya Bhat, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, who gave us some advice and suggested how to reduce our belly fat

    Getty Photos

    Belly fat is referred to as excessive fat deposition in the lower abdomen. It’s known as central obesity and is related to metabolic syndrome, which leads to insulin resistance, heart disease, and diabetes. 

    Getty Photos

    There are various ways to reduce belly fat. The most important aspect is to have a healthy balanced diet. Dieting plays a major role in maintaining body weight. This doesn’t mean that a person must constantly work on maintaining a certain number of calories but eat healthy food at regular intervals. The second most important thing is to exercise at least 4-5 times a week. Any physical activity that makes an individual feel good is good enough. 
     

    Getty Photos

    Even after following all these steps, if there is an accumulation of localized abdominal fat in the lower abdominal region, then the person should consult a doctor and get liposuction done. Liposuction is a form of fat-removal treatment used in cosmetic surgery. Liposuction outcomes typically last as long as the person keeps the weight stable. 
     

    Belly Fat Dissolve In Just 20 Days With These Yogasanas

    Obesity is a medical condition in which there is an excess accumulation of fat in our bodies. It’s a very common condition that we see around us but to categorically tell whether a person is obese or not we need to calculate something called BMI, which stands for Body mass index. BMI is calculated by weight in kilograms divided by height in meters square. A candidate for bariatric surgery is someone with this value of greater than 40kg/m2 or greater than 35kg/m2 with an obesity-related comorbid condition.
     

    Getty Photos

    Therefore, if the patient is morbidly obese, the body weight is more than the patient can handle, and the patient has tried all ways to reduce weight and failed, then it’s best to take recourse to bariatric surgery. Bariatric surgery changes the gut hormone levels that control appetite and creates a new hormonal weight range for the person for the long term. Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and sugary beverages, practising a good sleep cycle, and increasing protein consumption can also help reduce belly fat.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details sur

    World Aids Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and other details

    Numerology Prediction for December 1 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 1, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for December 1 2022 Pisces Sagittarius Aries Capricorn Virgo Libra Leo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 1, 2022: Superb day for Pisces, Aries; be cautious Sagittarius

    Daily Horoscope for November 30 2022 Aquarius Aries Virgo Capricorn Scorpio Leo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 30, 2022: Be careful Aries, Taurus; superb day for Virgo Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for November 30 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 30, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Viral Pictures: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look RBA

    Viral Video: Salman Khan in black lungi and matching vest; fans go gaga over his new look

    Gujarat Election 2022: CEC Rajiv Kumar's appeal to 4.9 crore voters- adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: CEC Rajiv Kumar's appeal to 4.9 crore voters

    Vijay Deverakonda on ED's 12-hour grilling over money laundering case; Liger star says, 'Life-changing experience...'

    Vijay Deverakonda on ED's 12-hour grilling over money laundering case; star says, 'Life-changing experience..'

    Vicky Kaushal meets Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill here's what happened next RBA

    Vicky Kaushal meets ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill; here's what happened NEXT-WATCH

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting underway for Phase 1 covering 89 seats AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting underway for Phase 1 covering 89 seats

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon