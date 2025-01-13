Want to get married soon? Try THESE Thursday astrological remedies

If your marriage is getting delayed despite all your efforts, astrology offers some remedies that can help. By following these remedies, especially on Thursdays, you can increase your chances of getting married.

Everyone desires to get married after a certain age. While some get married on time, others experience delays. Despite numerous proposals, things might not work out. If you're facing such delays, astrology suggests remedies that can help. Following these remedies, especially on Thursdays, can fulfill your wish. Let's explore these remedies.

Yellow on Thursdays If you're facing obstacles related to marriage, wear yellow clothes on Thursdays, especially during prayers. Also, consume yellow-colored foods. Alternatively, donate yellow clothes to priests or poor married women on Thursdays. Worship Goddess Gauri to fulfill your desires. Add turmeric to your bathwater Those facing marriage difficulties should add a pinch of turmeric to their bathwater on Thursdays. Following this remedy for 11 Thursdays can help you find a life partner. Adding saffron to your food on this day can also help fulfill your wishes.

Offer a mixture of water and milk to the Tulsi plant Offering a mixture of water and raw milk to the Tulsi plant on Thursdays can prevent marriage-related problems. Light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant and offer prayers on Thursdays. Wear a Tulsi garland If your marriage is fixed but not progressing, wear a Tulsi garland on Thursdays and chant Vishnu mantras 108 times. This remedy can help you marry a suitable partner soon. Doing this for at least 7 Thursdays can bring positive results.

