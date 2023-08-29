Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to become an astronaut? Here's how you can achieve your dream

    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 9:43 PM IST

    Becoming an astronaut is a highly competitive and challenging journey that requires a combination of education, experience, skills, and physical fitness. Here are the general steps to become an astronaut.

    Becoming an astronaut requires dedication, hard work, and a strong passion for space exploration. Remember that the selection process is highly competitive, and even if you meet all the criteria, there's no guarantee of being chosen. Regardless, pursuing a career in a STEM field and contributing to space research and technology can still be incredibly rewarding.

    Education: Obtain a strong educational foundation. Most astronauts have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field such as engineering, physical science, biological science, mathematics, or computer science. Many astronauts also have advanced degrees (master's or PhD) in these or related fields.

    Specialization: Astronauts often specialize in specific roles such as mission specialists (scientists and engineers), pilot astronauts (responsible for spacecraft operation), or payload specialists (experts in specific experiments or tasks).

    Work Experience: Gain relevant work experience in your chosen field. Many astronauts have experience as engineers, scientists, pilots, doctors, or in other technical professions. Aim for positions that demonstrate your skills, teamwork, and leadership abilities.

    Physical Fitness: Maintain excellent physical fitness. Astronauts need to be in top physical condition to handle the challenges of space travel. This includes cardiovascular fitness, strength, flexibility, and overall health.

    Pilot Experience (for Pilot Astronauts): If you're interested in becoming a pilot astronaut, gain experience as a military pilot or a civilian test pilot. This typically requires additional training and qualifications.

    Apply to Space Agencies: Monitor the recruitment announcements from space agencies such as NASA (United States), ESA (European Space Agency), Roscosmos (Russia), CNSA (China), and others. These agencies periodically open astronaut selection processes.

    Meet Eligibility Requirements: Each space agency has specific eligibility criteria, which may include age limits, citizenship requirements, and medical evaluations. Make sure you meet all the prerequisites before applying.

