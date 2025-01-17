Visa-Free Travel to Malaysia for Indians Extended Until 2026

Great news for Indians planning international trips! Indian travelers can now visit Malaysia without a visa until December 2026.

Malaysia Visa Exemption For Indians

Malaysia extends its visa exemption program for Indian citizens until December 31, 2026, boosting tourism and economic growth. This aligns with Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

The visa-free program allows Indian travelers 30-day visits with a return ticket and proof of funds. This also applies to Chinese nationals. Direct flights between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur further facilitate travel.

Malaysia Tourism

Indian tourists are crucial for Malaysia's tourism. Arrivals exceeded 1 million in 2024, a 47% increase from 2019 and 71.7% from the previous year.

ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 Malaysia

Indian citizens need a valid passport, return ticket, hotel booking, and sufficient funds. They must also complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) online and undergo immigration clearance upon arrival.

Visit Malaysia Year 2026

Minors need a birth certificate and a copy of their parents' passports. While the visa exemption simplifies short-term tourism, other purposes require appropriate visas with varying validity.

Malaysia India Visa

Malaysia's visa-free extension strengthens ties with India and boosts its tourism economy. With simplified entry, the country aims to attract more Indian tourists for ASEAN 2025 and Visit Malaysia 2026.

