Vastu Tips for Car Parking: Best Direction and Guidelines

Car Parking Vastu Tips: This article explains the best directions to park your car at home according to Vastu Shastra.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Car Parking: Wrong Direction?

Vastu Shastra holds special significance in Hinduism. It prescribes the right direction for everything, from house construction to object placement. Correct placement brings happiness, prosperity, and wealth, while incorrect placement can lead to problems.

article_image2

Car Parking as per Vastu

Vastu Shastra provides guidelines for car parking at home. Following these rules is believed to protect against accidents and bring prosperity and success. This article explains the ideal parking directions.

article_image3

Ideal Car Parking Direction:

- Parking in the Northwest direction increases prosperity and success, and improves financial status.

- Parking in the Southwest helps overcome enemies, as this direction is associated with Rahu.

- Parking in the West improves health and brings prosperity, as it's associated with Varuna, the water god.

article_image4

Garage Color According to Vastu

If you park your car in a garage, yellow, white, and blue are considered auspicious colors as they represent positive energy.

Avoid Parking in This Direction!

Never park your car in the Southeast direction according to Vastu Shastra.

article_image5

Remember:

- Always park away from the main entrance.

- Keep your car clean.

- The car parking should ideally face East or North.

- Keep an idol of your deity in the car to avoid accidents.

Vastu Shastra suggests parking in the right direction brings benefits. Try it!

