Vastu Tips for Car Parking: Best Direction and Guidelines

Car Parking Vastu Tips: This article explains the best directions to park your car at home according to Vastu Shastra.

Car Parking: Wrong Direction?

Vastu Shastra holds special significance in Hinduism. It prescribes the right direction for everything, from house construction to object placement. Correct placement brings happiness, prosperity, and wealth, while incorrect placement can lead to problems.

Car Parking as per Vastu

Vastu Shastra provides guidelines for car parking at home. Following these rules is believed to protect against accidents and bring prosperity and success. This article explains the ideal parking directions.

Ideal Car Parking Direction:

- Parking in the Northwest direction increases prosperity and success, and improves financial status. - Parking in the Southwest helps overcome enemies, as this direction is associated with Rahu. - Parking in the West improves health and brings prosperity, as it's associated with Varuna, the water god.

Garage Color According to Vastu

If you park your car in a garage, yellow, white, and blue are considered auspicious colors as they represent positive energy. Avoid Parking in This Direction! Never park your car in the Southeast direction according to Vastu Shastra.

Remember:

- Always park away from the main entrance. - Keep your car clean. - The car parking should ideally face East or North. - Keep an idol of your deity in the car to avoid accidents. Vastu Shastra suggests parking in the right direction brings benefits. Try it!

Latest Videos