Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2025: Aries to Cancer-5 Lucky Zodiac signs will be blessed by Lord Vishnu

This year, Vaikuntha Ekadashi falls on the first Friday of the year. According to astrology, it brings good luck to certain zodiac signs. Let's find out which ones....

Vaikuntha Ekadashi is highly significant. It is believed that seeing Lord Vishnu brings good fortune. Devotees view the deity from the north. Fasting on this day is believed to bestow Lord Vishnu's blessings.

Aries Zodiac Sign

1. Aries: Vaikuntha Ekadashi brings luck and Lord Vishnu's blessings to Aries. The new year offers new opportunities, improved finances, business investments, and job promotions. Focus on health with exercise and yoga.

Cancer Zodiac Sign

2. Cancer: Vaikuntha Ekadashi brings auspiciousness and success to Cancer. New ideas and plans yield financial benefits. Business profits are expected, and family time increases. Maintain a healthy diet.

Libra Zodiac Sign

3. Libra: Luck favors Libra from Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Intellect and decision-making improve, leading to success in work and business. Promotions and new responsibilities are possible. Family and friend relationships strengthen. Exercise and a balanced diet are beneficial.

Sagittarius Zodiac Sign

4. Sagittarius: Vaikuntha Ekadashi brings good fortune to Sagittarius. Confidence and success increase. This year is favorable for students and career changes. Religious and social activities bring respect. The home environment is pleasant, and family elders' health improves.

Pisces Zodiac Sign

5. Pisces: Lord Vishnu's grace is upon Pisces this year, bringing new achievements. Financial status improves through career advancements. Progress in professional life, new opportunities for businesspeople, financial gains for employees, and advancements in technical and educational fields are expected. Family support strengthens relationships, and health improves.

