UAE travel tips: How to save up to 22 per cent on flights by booking at the right time? Check HERE

Travel hacks for saving money on air travel include booking on Sundays for savings on international flights, flying on Thursdays for lower costs, and traveling in January for the cheapest economy tickets.

Did you know that while Sunday is the most cost-effective day to book a flight, it is also the priciest day to fly? The day of the week plays a significant role in both booking and traveling. According to the 2025 Air Hacks Report by travel brand Expedia, released on Tuesday, "travelers can save an average of 16% by booking on a Sunday compared to Friday, but they can end up paying 16% more by flying on a Sunday rather than Thursday." This insight comes from an analysis of global air ticket data, in partnership with the Airlines Reporting Corporation and data provider OAG. Here are some travel hacks to help you get the most value for your money.

When to Book?

Booking on Sundays can help travelers save an average of 16% on international flights compared to booking on Fridays. For those looking to book premium class seats, waiting until the weekend can result in savings of about 22% compared to booking on a Thursday. To maximize savings, it's best to book international flights six to 12 days before departure. Travelers who booked during this window saved an average of 21% compared to those who booked 128 to 138 days in advance, which turned out to be the least cost-effective time to book.



When to Travel?

Travelers departing on Thursdays save an average of 9% compared to those flying on Mondays, which is typically the most expensive day to start an international trip. Flights between 9 pm and 3 am are 8% less likely to be canceled compared to other times, while afternoon flights (3 pm to 9 pm) have a 20% higher chance of cancellation compared to night flights. Cancellations are least frequent in June and peak in April.

January is the most affordable month for economy tickets, with travelers saving up to 13% compared to June, the most expensive month for economy travel. July offers the best deals for premium tickets, with savings of up to 14% compared to October, which is the priciest month for premium fares. Traveling on Tuesdays tends to offer quieter airports. While not always the cheapest day to fly, it's an ideal option for those seeking a more peaceful travel experience.

