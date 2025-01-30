UAE travel tips: How to save up to 22 per cent on flights by booking at the right time? Check HERE

Travel hacks for saving money on air travel include booking on Sundays for savings on international flights, flying on Thursdays for lower costs, and traveling in January for the cheapest economy tickets.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 11:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Did you know that while Sunday is the most cost-effective day to book a flight, it is also the priciest day to fly?

The day of the week plays a significant role in both booking and traveling. According to the 2025 Air Hacks Report by travel brand Expedia, released on Tuesday, "travelers can save an average of 16% by booking on a Sunday compared to Friday, but they can end up paying 16% more by flying on a Sunday rather than Thursday."

This insight comes from an analysis of global air ticket data, in partnership with the Airlines Reporting Corporation and data provider OAG. Here are some travel hacks to help you get the most value for your money.

article_image2

When to Book?

Booking on Sundays can help travelers save an average of 16% on international flights compared to booking on Fridays.

For those looking to book premium class seats, waiting until the weekend can result in savings of about 22% compared to booking on a Thursday.

To maximize savings, it's best to book international flights six to 12 days before departure. Travelers who booked during this window saved an average of 21% compared to those who booked 128 to 138 days in advance, which turned out to be the least cost-effective time to book.
 

article_image3

When to Travel?

Travelers departing on Thursdays save an average of 9% compared to those flying on Mondays, which is typically the most expensive day to start an international trip. Flights between 9 pm and 3 am are 8% less likely to be canceled compared to other times, while afternoon flights (3 pm to 9 pm) have a 20% higher chance of cancellation compared to night flights.

Cancellations are least frequent in June and peak in April.

article_image4

January is the most affordable month for economy tickets, with travelers saving up to 13% compared to June, the most expensive month for economy travel.

July offers the best deals for premium tickets, with savings of up to 14% compared to October, which is the priciest month for premium fares.

Traveling on Tuesdays tends to offer quieter airports. While not always the cheapest day to fly, it's an ideal option for those seeking a more peaceful travel experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Know date, origin and significance of the day NTI

Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Know date, origin and significance of the day

What is IEM? Understanding Inborn Errors of Metabolism RBA

What is IEM? Understanding Inborn Errors of Metabolism

What is Butterfly Gardening? Discover the benefits and tips for creating your own NTI

What is Butterfly Gardening? Discover the benefits and tips for creating your own

Coffee and tea may hold the secret to lowering head and neck cancer risks; new study reveals how snt

Coffee and tea may hold the secret to lowering head and neck cancer risks; new study reveals how

Plus-Size Fashion Tips: 5 Fabrics to skip for a slimmer appearance NTI

Plus-Size Fashion Tips: 5 Fabrics to skip for a slimmer appearance

Recent Stories

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra RBA

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra

BREAKING: BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election by 19 votes, defeats AAP-Congress alliance shk

BREAKING: BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election, defeats AAP-Congress alliance (WATCH)

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority shk

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon