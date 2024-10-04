Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Try these DIY Besan face packs for natural glow

    Besan (gram flour) isn't just for snacks! Discover how this kitchen staple can enhance your skincare routine. Explore various besan face pack recipes to brighten your complexion and address skin concerns.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 9:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

    Ideal for oily skin, besan can replace soap for a gentle cleanse, leaving your face soft and radiant.

    Combine a spoonful of besan with honey, apply, and rinse after 30 minutes for a daily glow boost. Substitute honey with milk for an alternative.

    Experience the benefits of a besan and curd face pack. Apply, let it sit for 15 minutes, and rinse. Repeat 2-3 times weekly.

    Target acne and dark spots with a besan, curd, and turmeric face pack. Apply and rinse once dry. Use 4-5 times a week for optimal results.

