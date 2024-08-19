Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Travel smart: 5 essential tips to protect your devices and data

    As travel season begins, protect your devices and data from cyber threats. Follow these simple tips to stay secure and avoid common online risks while on vacation.  By following these guidelines, you can enhance the security of your devices and data during your travels.

    The likelihood of cyberattacks increases as travel season draws near and more individuals use mobile devices in public areas. Experts in cybersecurity caution that phishing tactics and bogus websites are being used by hackers to target people more often. Travellers frequently utilise public Wi-Fi networks, which makes them easy targets for fraudsters. Since these networks are readily exploited, device security is essential.

    1. Steer clear of public Wi-Fi: Airports, cafés, and other public networks are susceptible to hackers. Use password-protected, secure networks instead, and if you want an additional degree of security, think about using a VPN.

    2. Protect Your Social Media: Set up two-factor authentication on all of your social media accounts before posting pictures from your trip. This supplementes your password with an additional verification step, such a code received to your phone.

    3. Keep Software Updated: To guard against vulnerabilities, update the software and apps on your smartphone on a regular basis. To prevent loss or harm, turn on automatic updates and regularly backup your data.

    4. Prevent Overheating: Keep your phone out of direct sunlight. Your gadget might get damaged by overheating, so try to keep it in a cool, dark place whenever you can.

    5. Be on the Lookout for Phishing: Be on the lookout for dubious emails, messages, or links, especially ones that seem to be from reliable sources. Check the veracity of these messages by using a search engine to get to the official website instead of clicking on the links that are supplied.
     

    Disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth while not in use as well to avoid unlawful access. Verify a website is safe before inputting personal information by looking for a lock icon and "https" in the URL. For further security, install anti-virus and anti-spyware software. You should also think about getting cyber insurance to further guard against any assaults. You may improve the security of your travel-related gadgets and data by adhering to these tips.

