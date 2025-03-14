Transform Flabby Arms: 7 Proven exercises for toned and sculpted results

Achieve toned, sculpted arms with these 7 effective exercises! Combining strength training, cardio, and minimal equipment, these moves will help you say goodbye to flabby arms and build muscle.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

If you're looking to tone and sculpt your arms, you've come to the right place! With the right combination of strength training, cardio, and proper nutrition, achieving toned arms is within your reach. The best part is that you don’t need expensive gym equipment to get started. Many of these exercises require minimal equipment, so you can do them at home or in the gym without breaking the bank. Here are 7 powerful exercises to help you achieve your goal of toned, sculpted arms:
 

article_image2

1. Arm Slides
Arm slides are fantastic for targeting the triceps while also engaging your core. This simple yet effective movement enhances overall stability and balance. To do arm slides, kneel down with your hands on sliders, paper plates, or small towels on the floor. Keep your core engaged as you slide your arms forward and backward, focusing on controlled, fluid movements.


 


article_image3

2. Ball Slams
Ball slams are a high-energy full-body exercise that incorporates cardiovascular benefits alongside arm toning. You'll need a medicine ball or slam ball for this exercise. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, raise the ball overhead, and then forcefully slam it down onto the floor while engaging your core. The explosive movement helps build strength while burning calories. Remember to allow 48 hours of recovery time between intense plyometric workouts to give your muscles proper rest.

 

article_image4

3. Dumbbell Bench Press
For a well-rounded arm workout, the dumbbell bench press is a must. This exercise targets multiple muscle groups including the deltoids, triceps, and lats. Begin by lying flat on a bench with a dumbbell in each hand. Press the weights up above your chest while maintaining good form. This move will strengthen and sculpt your arms, helping you achieve toned muscles. Keep your movements controlled and ensure stability to avoid injury.

 

article_image5

4. Bicep Curls
To specifically target your biceps, try using resistance bands or dumbbells for bicep curls. This isolated movement focuses on building muscle in the upper arms. Stand tall with your elbows by your sides, holding the resistance band or dumbbells, and curl them towards your shoulders. Keep your core engaged and posture upright throughout the movement. Bicep curls are a classic exercise to ad

article_image6

5. Barbell Rows
Barbell rows, or TRX/supine rows, are excellent for toning the arms and upper back. This compound movement strengthens several muscle groups simultaneously, promoting muscle growth and toning in the arms. To do barbell rows, bend slightly at the waist with a barbell in your hands, then pull the weight toward your chest, keeping your elbows close to your body. You can adjust your grip to target different parts of your back and arms.

 

article_image7

6. Narrow Push-ups
Push-ups are one of the most effective exercises for overall upper body strength, and narrow push-ups take it a step further by emphasizing your triceps. Start in a regular push-up position, but bring your hands closer together, forming a diamond shape with your fingers. Lower yourself towards the ground while keeping your elbows tucked in, then push back up. Narrow push-ups require no equipment and can be done anywhere, making them a convenient and highly effective arm toner.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Donatella Versace steps down as Versace's creative chief; Miu Miu's Dario Vitale appointed successor ddr

BREAKING: Donatella Versace steps down as Versace's creative chief; Miu Miu's Dario Vitale appointed successor

World Kidney Day 2025: What does your urine reveal about your health; know what is Urinalysis RBA

World Kidney Day 2025: What does your urine reveal about your health; know what is Urinalysis

8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more MEG

8 fascinating benefits of magnesium : Best foods for diabetes care, brain health, and more

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets MEG

Moringa benefits: 6 ways to boost calcium naturally without tablets

9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS; Lifestyle, diet, and more MEG

9 effective tips to lose weight with PCOS; Lifestyle, diet, and more

Recent Stories

bihar mithilanchal chandrakala sweet recipe for holi celebration SRI

Make Bihar's Chandrakala Sweet for Holi 2025

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row vkp

TN finance minister accuses centre of 'cheating' state by withholding Rs 2,512 crore over NEP row

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos snt

American Airlines flight catches fire in Denver, 12 injured in chaotic evacuation; WATCH viral videos

The Diplomat star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO) RBA

'The Diplomat' star John Abraham meets S Jaishankar, gifts him Jersey (PHOTO)

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

"Never expected such a debate to ever occur": Rupee symbol designer Udaya Dharmalingam over TN Budget row

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Infographic Hub | Endometriosis: Chronic Disease Affecting 1 in 10 Women Globally

Video Icon
BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

BSF Security Personnel Celebrate Holi at Indo-Pak Border in Jaisalmer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Kerala: Lakhs of Women Take Part in ‘Attukal Pongala’ in Thiruvananthapuram | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Sunita Williams' Return to Earth HITS Snag Again! SpaceX Delays Mission

Video Icon
Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Pakistan Train Hijack Survivors RECOUNT Horrific Ordeal | WATCH

Video Icon