Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look

Is your doormat dirty? Don't worry! Restore its shine in minutes with simple household remedies like baking soda, vinegar, or hydrogen peroxide.



A clean main entrance is believed to invite positivity and prosperity into a home. However, doormats often become soiled with dirt and dust as people wipe their shoes on them. If your doormat is dirty and you want to make it look new again, here are five easy ways to clean it.

Easy Way to Clean a Doormat

To clean a doormat, first remove loose dirt and dust; otherwise, adding water will make it stick. Use a brush or broom to remove the dirt and debris. Place it in a clean and sunny area to kill bacteria.

Dry Clean Your Doormat

For dry cleaning at home, sprinkle baking soda on the dry doormat and leave it for 2-3 hours. Then, shake it off with a brush. This eliminates odors and bacteria, leaving it clean.

Soak the Doormat in Detergent

Hand-washing is better than machine-washing a doormat. Fill a bucket with warm water and detergent, and soak the doormat for 15-20 minutes. This loosens the dirt, making it easy to remove. Then, scrub it with a brush to make it shine like new.

