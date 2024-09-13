Top 10 longest rivers in India: Where does Karnataka's Cauvery rank?

India, with its diverse geography, boasts over 200 rivers that are lifelines for agriculture, livelihoods, and civilization. This article explores the lengths of these rivers, including the Cauvery, which sustains many districts in Karnataka and farmers in Tamil Nadu. Discover the journey of the Cauvery from its origin in Talakaveri, Kodagu, to its confluence with the sea in Tamil Nadu.

Rivers and Culture

India, with its diverse geography, is home to vast rivers. These rivers hold historical and cultural significance and are deeply intertwined with the lives of Indians. They nourish agriculture and are integral to civilization. Over 200 rivers flow through the vast landscape of India. Most Indian rivers originate in the Aravalli, Karakoram, and Himalayan ranges. Agriculture is the backbone of India, and rivers play a crucial role as the lifeline of the irrigation system. Moreover, these rivers play a vital role in the country's geography, economy, and culture. What are the top 10 longest rivers flowing in India?

The Divine Ganges

Originating from the Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand, the Ganges is the longest river in India. It flows through several states, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, before merging with the Bay of Bengal. The total length of the Ganges River is approximately 2,525 km. It is also known as the Padma River in Bangladesh. The Ganges River is considered the most sacred river in India. Godavari: After the Ganges, the second largest river in India is the Godavari. The length of this river is about 1,465 km. Originating from the Trimbak hills of Maharashtra, this river flows through the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh and joins the Bay of Bengal. This river has cultural and economic importance and is the lifeline of lakhs of people. The Godavari River has many tributaries, including Pravara, Manjira, Penganga, Wardha, Indravati, and Shabari.

Krishna River

The third largest river in India is the Krishna. Originating from the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, the Krishna River is about 1,400 km long. This river flows through Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh and joins the Bay of Bengal. Several rivers, including Tungabhadra, Bhima, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, and Musi, are tributaries of the Krishna River. The Tungabhadra River, originating in Karnataka, is one of the largest tributaries of the Krishna River. Yamuna: The Yamuna River, about 1376 km long, is the fourth largest river in India. This river originates from the Yamunotri glaciers in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand state. A tributary of the Ganges River, it flows through the Himalayan region, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh and joins the Ganges River at Prayagraj.

Narmada River

The fifth-largest river in India is the Narmada. It covers a distance of about 1,312 kilometres. The Narmada is a major river flowing in Central India. Originating from the Amarkantak plateau of Madhya Pradesh, this river flows westward through the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat and joins the Arabian Sea. Tawa, Barna, Shakkar, and Hiran rivers are the major tributaries of the Narmada River. Several dams and reservoirs have been built on this river for irrigation, hydropower generation, and water supply. The country's famous Sardar Sarovar Dam is also located on this river in Gujarat. Sindhu: The 7th longest river in India is the Indus River. Originating from Lake Mansarovar in the Tibetan Plateau, this river flows through Ladakh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir before reaching Pakistan and finally joining the Arabian Sea. The total length of the Indus River is 3,180 kilometres. Brahmaputra: The seventh largest river in the country, the Brahmaputra River, originates from the Chemayung Glacier near Mount Kailash in the Himalayas. This area is in China. The total length of the Brahmaputra River is about 2,900 kilometres, but only 918 kilometres of this river are in India. The Brahmaputra River enters India through Arunachal Pradesh. In that state, it is called the Siang River. It joins the Ganges and Meghna rivers to form the Sundarbans Delta, the world's largest delta, before falling into the Bay of Bengal.

Mahanadi River

The 8th longest river in India, with a length of 858 kilometers. Originating in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, this river flows eastward. It flows through the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha and joins the Bay of Bengal. Sheonath, Jonk, Hasdio, Ong, and Tel rivers are the major tributaries of the Mahanadi. The river's water, which contributes to agricultural production in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, is widely used for irrigation. Cauvery: The 9th longest river in India is the Cauvery. It originates from the Kodagu hills of Karnataka. The Cauvery River flows eastward through the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and joins the Bay of Bengal. It travels a total distance of about 800 kilometres. Several rivers, including Hemavati, Kabini, Arkavati, Shimsha, and Amaravati, are tributaries of the Cauvery River. Tapti: The Tapti River is the tenth longest river in India. Originating from the Satpura range of Madhya Pradesh, this river has a total length of about 724 kilometres. It flows through Maharashtra and Gujarat and joins the Arabian Sea.

Latest Videos