    Today's Horoscope, January 1, 2022: Those in Aries will get help from elderly, luck is shining for Aquarius

    First Published Jan 1, 2022, 9:34 AM IST
    Here are astrology predictions for all zodiac signs on January 1, 2022 (Saturday, Paush, Krishna Paksha, Chaturdashi, Vikram Samvat, 2078)

    On Saturday, January 1, sunrise will be in Jyestha Nakshatra, which will remain till around 6.15 pm. After this the Mool Nakshatra will start, which will remain till the end of the night. On Saturday, around 6 pm, the Moon will change from Scorpio to Sagittarius. Apart from this, the planet Venus will be in Sagittarius, Sun will remain in Sagittarius. Mercury will be in Capricorn and Saturn will be in Capricorn, Guru will be in Aquarius, Rahu will be in Taurus and Ketu and Mars will be in Scorpio. Know how your day will be...

    Representative Image: Aries

    Aries

    Today you may have to take a decision related to the future of your child, in which elderly members of the family will support you. There seems to be a monetary gain from the in-laws' side. Today will definitely be fruitful for you. Even in the family, if someone speaks ill about you today, you do not have to take his words to heart.

    Representative Image: Taurus

    Taurus

    If you are thinking of doing money transactions today, then do not do it at all because the day is not perfect for it. Today you will put forward some new ideas for your business, which will benefit you in future. The day will bring mixed results for you. The people associated with politics will take an active part in their work today.

    Representative Image: Gemini

    Gemini 

    You may go on a short trip. If a new deal has to be finalized, then it can be postponed for some time. Take care of your health. Today you have to be conscious of your health as there is a decline in it. If this happens, then do not be careless at all, otherwise you may have to face trouble.

    Representative Image: Cancer zodiac

    Cancer

    Today you will take inspiration from experienced and well-read people, which will make you feel happy. Today, you may also go on a long distance journey. Today is going to be a normal day for you. You may need the help of your colleagues at the work place. You will be able to achieve success in the work done through teamwork. 

    Representative Image: Leo

    Leo 

    Today you will spend some money on entertainment. But you will have to spend keeping in mind your financial condition or you may face shortage of money in future. Whatever work you do today, you will do it with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm, due to which you will get success in everything you do. 

    Representative Image: Virgo

    Virgo

    Today you have to control your anger both in your home and in your job or it can put your relationships in trouble. Today, you will need more hard work to complete your work. Only then you will get success, but that success will not be as per your expectation. It would be better if you do not invest today. 

    Representative Image: Libra

    Libra

    You will have to try to complete the work that you have planned your mind. You may face a lack of money in business today. Today will bring mixed results for you. Creative work will draw your attention today. Don't invest thought on useless matters

    Representative Image: Scorpio

    Scorpio

    People associated with social work will benefit today. Any person from the in-laws' side may have to lend you money today. You do not have to leave any of your work to fate, because if you do so, then you may lose money. If you are thinking of running a new scheme, do not implement it now.

    Representative Image: Sagittarius

    Sagittarius 

    Business will increase. New contacts will be beneficial. Today you can also plan to visit a religious place, in which you will need the advice of the elderly members of your family. Today you can get success in some intellectual work. Your day will be spent in spiritual matters. The day will be good.

    Representative Image: Capricorn

    Capricorn

    Today, due to some unnecessary expenditure, your mood may be spoiled. Due to this you may end up taking out that anger on any member of your family. You mus avoid doing so as it may affect your relationship. Whatever work you do today, you will do it with full dedication. You will be praised for your work.

    Representative Image: Aquarius

    Aquarius 

    Those in a love relationship may face stress today. Today, your luck is looking good today. You will achieve success by removing obstacles that come in your work. From the morning itself, you will continue to hear good messages, due to which your whole day will be spent happily.

    Representative Image: Pisces

    Pisces

    There may be some deterioration in the health of the life partner today. Today your honour and respect will increase due to the work done by the children. For this reason, your mind will be happy. Today will be a mixed day for you. You will spend a lot of time in your house to finish daily tasks. Only then will that work get done.

