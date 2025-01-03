Tirupati Rameshwaram: A look at 9-days spiritual budget tour package

A 9-day spiritual tour to Tirupati and Rameshwaram is available at an affordable price. This package includes accommodation, AC transportation, and food. Bookings can be made on the IRCTC website.

Planning a spiritual journey on a budget? Here's good news. An incredible opportunity to embark on a 9-day tour to two of India's renowned pilgrimage sites, Tirupati and Rameshwaram.

Your journey begins in Tirupati, a city famed for the Sri Venkateswara Temple, located on Tirumala Hill. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, this temple is one of the richest and most visited religious sites in the world.

You can also explore nearby attractions such as the Padmavati Temple and Kapila Theertham waterfalls, which further enhance the beauty of this holy city. You can also visit Rameshwaram, a small island city in Tamil Nadu.

Devotees come here to perform remedial rituals and seek blessings from their ancestors. Beyond the temple, you can also visit places like Dhanushkodi Beach and Pamban Bridge.

All this is available at a price of ₹16,000. With limited seats, don't wait too long to book and miss out on this amazing offer. Details about the tour package can be found on the IRCTC website.

