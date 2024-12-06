THIS is world's only floating national park; Know about this park situated in India's Manipur state

Keibul Lamjao National Park in India is the world's only floating national park. Home to the rare Sangai deer, this park also boasts diverse flora and fauna

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 3:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Keibul Lamjao National Park

Keibul Lamjao National Park in Manipur is one of the world's unique ecosystems. Why? This national park is the world's only floating national park. Let's see what its uniqueness is in this post. Located about 48 kilometers from Manipur's capital Imphal, this unique park in Loktak Lake attracts tourists. This park is characterized by floating organisms made of soil, organic matter, and plants. As the water level changes, these organisms also change. These are floating habitats that serve as grazing grounds for animals and as homes for aquatic plants and fish

article_image2

Keibul Lamjao National Park

Keibul Lamjao is the last natural habitat of the rare Sangai deer, considered an endangered species. Also known as the dancing deer, these deer appear to be dancing as they jump on floating plants. This is why these deer are called dancing deer. The Sangai deer is a symbol of Manipur and also a symbol of this floating park

article_image3

Keibul Lamjao National Park

This floating park supports a variety of plants and animals, including many species of birds, reptiles, amphibians, and aquatic life. The diverse ecosystems of Keibul Lamjao National Park range from wetlands to terrestrial habitats

article_image4

Keibul Lamjao National Park

For the local people, this park and Loktak Lake provide resources for fishing and agriculture. Also, the Sangai deer species is deeply intertwined with Manipur's folklore and traditions, signifying the delicate balance between nature and culture

article_image5

Keibul Lamjao National Park

Keibul Lamjao Park faces threats from habitat degradation, invasive species, and changes in water levels caused by hydroelectric projects. However, ongoing conservation efforts, including community involvement and awareness programs, aim to protect this vulnerable ecosystem and its unique wildlife

