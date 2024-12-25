THIS dish dominated Swiggy in 2024, over 158 orders placed every minute

Biryani continues its eight-year reign as India's favorite dish, with a staggering 83 million orders in 2024. Dosa holds strong in second place with 23 million orders, while dinner emerges as the most popular mealtime, surpassing lunch orders by a significant margin.

For the eighth straight year, biryani has maintained its position as the most popular food in India. A startling 83 million biryani orders were placed in 2024, or 158 orders per minute on average, according to a research from the food delivery service Swiggy. This statistic demonstrates the nation's enduring passion for the tasty rice dish.

With 23 million orders, Dosa is still a formidable competitor in second position and has cemented its place as another popular food item. Some intriguing culinary trends in India were also disclosed by Swiggy's analysis. One consumer in Bengaluru, for example, made news in 2024 when they spent Rs 49,900 on noodles. This treat consisted of 30 sections of spaghetti, 40 dishes of mac and cheese, and about 55 servings of Alfredo pasta. With 215 million dinner orders in 2024—nearly 29% more than lunch orders—dinner has become the most popular mealtime. This increasing inclination for evening reflects a change in eating patterns nationwide.

With 2.5 million Masala Dosas consumed annually, Bengaluru remains steadfast in its adherence to its culinary legacy. Other cities, like as Delhi, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, continued to remain attached to traditional regional cuisine, with chole, kachoris, and aloo parantha being their favourite meals. With 2.48 million orders, chicken rolls have become the most popular snack and have shown tremendous growth in popularity. With 1.63 million orders, Chicken Momos came in second, and with 1.3 million orders, Potato Fries also made the list.

Additionally, with 1.84 million orders placed between 12 and 2 AM, Chicken Burgers emerged as the preferred option for midnight appetites. Additionally, biryani remained a popular choice around-the-clock, solidifying its status as a national favourite.

