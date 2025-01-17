Tech advances, so do scams: How criminals are preying on Google Search users

Technology's advancement brings with it evolving crime tactics. Criminals exploit people's greed and needs, exemplified by a recent scam targeting Google Search users. Let's delve into the details.

From rockets to cooking tips, Google provides information on everything. Criminals are exploiting this reliance. Here's a recent incident.

Targeting holiday travelers, scammers created fake websites for resorts like Suryalanka Beach Resort in AP. Bookings made through these sites turned out to be fraudulent.

Exercise caution when using Google Search. Verify website URLs, contact businesses directly for bookings, and avoid downloading APK files from Google.

Avoid sharing personal or financial details on unverified websites. Always visit official sites. Report suspected cybercrime to 1930 immediately.

