Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stubborn stains on white clothes? Try these effective home remedies

    White clothes offer a classic look, but removing stains from them can be challenging. However, with the following tips, you can easily get rid of them. Let's find out how....

     

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

    Tips to remove stains from white clothes

    White clothes are a favorite for many, offering a classic look. However, despite their appeal, many hesitate to wear them due to the fear of stubborn stains. If you also avoid white dresses for this reason, this tip is for you. By following some simple tips, you can remove any stain and keep your whites looking new. Let's explore these tricks...

     

    article_image2

    Tips to remove stains from white clothes

    Hot Water: To remove stains from white clothes, start by soaking the affected items in hot water immediately. This helps in quickly removing most stains. For stubborn stains, add a little soap to the hot water. Allow the clothes to soak for 10 minutes before washing them. This method helps in removing even the most persistent marks.

    article_image3

    Tips to remove stains from white clothes

    Lemon is effective in removing stains like tea, coffee, or grass from white clothes. Cut a lemon in half and rub the cut side directly on the stain. The natural acidity of the lemon helps break down the stains, gradually making them disappear.

    article_image4

    Tips to remove stains from white clothes

    Vinegar and Baking Soda: For tough stains on white clothes, mix a few drops of vinegar with baking soda to create a powerful cleaning paste. Apply this mixture to the stain. It removes stains very effectively.

     

    article_image5

    Tips to remove stains from white clothes

    White Vinegar: To remove stains from white clothes, mix white vinegar with warm water. Soak the stained garment in the solution overnight. Wash as usual the next morning, and the stains will be gone.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced RBA

    Teachers Day 2024: National teachers awards winners announced

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning RTM

    Discover the incredible health benefits of walking barefoot on grass every morning

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings RBA

    Are you a Breastfeeding mother? Here are some tips for managing sleep deprivation and nighttime feedings

    Ragi, Jowar or Wheat? Experts reveal which roti is good for breakfast RKK

    Ragi, Jowar or Wheat? Experts reveal which roti is good for breakfast

    How to mitigate the negative effects of excessive screen time on your child's well-being NTI

    How to mitigate the negative effects of excessive screen time on your child’s well-being

    Recent Stories

    4 Zodiac signs predicted for wealth: Is yours among them? RTM

    4 Zodiac signs predicted for wealth: Is yours among them?

    Rishi Panchami 2024: Know Date, Puja, and Significance ATG

    Rishi Panchami 2024: Know Date, Puja, and Significance

    Is drinking warm milk before bedtime healthy or harmful? Experts weigh in RTM

    Is drinking warm milk before bedtime healthy or harmful? Experts weigh in

    Say goodbye to cockroaches: Effective home remedies to get rid of pests gcw

    Say goodbye to cockroaches: Effective home remedies to get rid of pests

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard RTM

    Boeing Starliner set to return to earth on September 6 without astronauts onboard

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon