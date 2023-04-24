Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stay in style with these 5 must have things in your wardrobe for Summer 2023

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 9:39 PM IST

    It's time to change your summer clothing when the temperature rises and the days grow hotter. It's crucial to have a wardrobe full of clothes and accessories that will keep you cool in the sweltering heat while keeping you comfortable as the weather changes. A few must-have products should be included in your summer outfit, from sun protection necessities to breathable fabrics.
     

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    It's time to revamp your summer wardrobe when the temperatures rise and the days grow hotter. It's crucial to have a closet full of clothes and accessories that will keep you cool in the sweltering heat while keeping you comfortable as the weather changes. 

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Shades: Well, how can you even imagine stepping out without shades in summer? It not only protects your eyes from heat but also from harmful UV rays.
     

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Oversized shirts: The best summer costume is an oversized T-shirt allowing free air flow to keep you active and relaxed as the mercury rises.
     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Jumpsuit: A classic jumpsuit is all that you need to glam up your fashion quotient this summer. Add some colour and heels and ace the perfect summer look.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Denim shorts: Keep a pair of classic denim shorts ready that fit well and can help you run around in this scorching heat.
     

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Light-wear jewellery: In this heat, you need a light-weight bracelet, earrings, or a small diamond-studded ring that fits well. Heavy-weight jewellery can lead to rashes and discomfort on the skin.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

    Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    Can a skinny person suffer from fatty liver disease? Read this NOW RBA

    Can a skinny person suffer from fatty liver disease? Read this NOW

    How to protect your skin from heat rashes and sunburns? Here are 5 easy ways RBA

    How to protect your skin from heat rashes and sunburns? Here are 5 easy ways

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from April 24 to April 30 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 24 to April 30, 2023

    Recent Stories

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town ADC

    Catch the latest leaked dialogue from NTR's next film, that is the current talk of the town

    Drunk man arrested for peeing on co passenger onboard New York Delhi flight gcw

    'Drunk' man arrested for peeing on co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    Varun Dhawan celebrates 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal, hails his fans for their support, SEE PICTURES

    PM Modi Mann ki Baat has 100 crore listeners; they say radio show has emotional connect: IIM Rohtak survey

    PM Modi's Mann ki Baat has 100 crore listeners; they say radio show has emotional connect: IIM Rohtak survey

    Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

    Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon