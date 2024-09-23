Sneak peek into Anant Ambani’s lavish Rs 650 crore Dubai villa

Mukesh Ambani has purchased a lavish villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah area for a staggering Rs 650 crore. The villa boasts 10 bedrooms, a private spa, two swimming pools, and exquisite Italian marble and artwork.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest men, and his family own real estate properties worldwide. Information about their luxurious life often comes out and becomes trending. In that way, the magnificent villa facing the beach in Dubai has attracted the attention of many. Its value is Rs 650 crore

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought this luxurious estate located in Dubai's prestigious Palm Jumeirah area. Located in North Palm Jumeirah, the villa has 10 spacious bedrooms, a private spa and two swimming pools. The villa is said to be decorated with Italian marble and exquisite artwork.

Spread over 26,033 square feet, the beachfront villa is said to have been purchased for around US$80 million (approximately Rs 650 crore). The Ambani family uses this luxurious Dubai villa as a holiday home.

There is no dearth of luxury amenities in this villa. This Dubai villa has all the luxurious arrangements in the world. In particular, this villa has two large swimming pools inside and out. These are designed with state-of-the-art facilities.

Apart from this Dubai villa, the Ambani family owns several luxury properties, including their famous Mumbai bungalow, Antilia. The Rs 15,000 crore Antilia bungalow is the second most expensive bungalow in the world after Buckingham Palace in England.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their sons, Akash and Anant, live in Antilia House. Their daughter Isha Ambani lives with her husband Anand Piramal in another luxury bungalow, Gulita Bungalow.

