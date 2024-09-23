Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sneak peek into Anant Ambani’s lavish Rs 650 crore Dubai villa

    Mukesh Ambani has purchased a lavish villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah area for a staggering Rs 650 crore. The villa boasts 10 bedrooms, a private spa, two swimming pools, and exquisite Italian marble and artwork.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 3:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 3:09 PM IST

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Dubai villa

    Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest men, and his family own real estate properties worldwide. Information about their luxurious life often comes out and becomes trending. In that way, the magnificent villa facing the beach in Dubai has attracted the attention of many. Its value is Rs 650 crore

    article_image2

    Anant Ambani Dubai villa

    In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought this luxurious estate located in Dubai's prestigious Palm Jumeirah area. Located in North Palm Jumeirah, the villa has 10 spacious bedrooms, a private spa and two swimming pools. The villa is said to be decorated with Italian marble and exquisite artwork.

    article_image3

    Radhika Merchant in Dubai villa

    Spread over 26,033 square feet, the beachfront villa is said to have been purchased for around US$80 million (approximately Rs 650 crore). The Ambani family uses this luxurious Dubai villa as a holiday home.

    article_image4

    Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gift

    There is no dearth of luxury amenities in this villa. This Dubai villa has all the luxurious arrangements in the world. In particular, this villa has two large swimming pools inside and out. These are designed with state-of-the-art facilities.

    article_image5

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding

    Apart from this Dubai villa, the Ambani family owns several luxury properties, including their famous Mumbai bungalow, Antilia. The Rs 15,000 crore Antilia bungalow is the second most expensive bungalow in the world after Buckingham Palace in England.

    article_image6

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant photos

    Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their sons, Akash and Anant, live in Antilia House. Their daughter Isha Ambani lives with her husband Anand Piramal in another luxury bungalow, Gulita Bungalow.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality NTI

    8 Common daily habits that can slowly deteriorate your life quality

    What happens to the 500-600 tons of hair donated at Tirupati Balaji Temple? Know SURPRISING details RKK

    What happens to the 500-600 tons of hair donated at Tirupati Balaji Temple? Know SURPRISING details

    Bleeding during pregnancy: Causes, symptoms, and when to seek help RBA

    Bleeding during pregnancy: Causes, symptoms, and when to seek help

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists NTI

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists

    Boost Your Home's Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know NTI

    Boost Your Home’s Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know

    Recent Stories

    chess India wins historic double gold at 45th Chess Olympiad scr

    India wins historic double gold at 45th Chess Olympiad

    8 Challenging Ramayana Quiz Questions From KBC anr

    8 Ramayana Questions From KBC

    US boy abducted at 6 from California park in 1951 found alive after 70 years. Thanks to an online DNA test shk

    US boy abducted at 6 from California park in 1951 found alive after 70 years. Thanks to an online DNA test

    RRR to Lagaan: Top 7 Indian films that went to Oscars RTM

    RRR to Lagaan: Top 7 Indian films that went to Oscars

    Karma or retribution? Chhattisgarh man dies of snakebite, locals burn snake alive on funeral pyre AJR

    Karma or retribution? Chhattisgarh man dies of snakebite, locals burn snake alive on funeral pyre

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon