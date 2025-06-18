Image Credit : freepik

We're often outdoors, exposed to pollution and makeup, which can damage our skin and cause various problems. Use a gentle, sulfate-free face wash every morning and night. This protects your skin, prevents damage, and helps avoid blackheads.

2. Exfoliate 2–3 times a week

Dead skin cells make your face look dull. Use a gentle exfoliator to remove them, revealing brighter skin and a natural glow. Avoid harsh scrubbing.