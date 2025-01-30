Shreya Ghoshal’s Secrets for Better Singing: Practice, Emotional Expression, and more

Shreya Ghoshal shares key tips for aspiring singers, including consistent practice, proper breathing, emotional expression, expanding vocal range, and understanding musicality to help develop a versatile, impactful voice.
  
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 12:09 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Shreya Ghoshal, known for her melodious and versatile voice, is a true inspiration for aspiring singers. To develop a voice like hers, focus on consistent vocal practice, proper breathing, emotional expression, expanding vocal range, and understanding musicality.

 

article_image2

Daily Vocal Practice: Consistent practice is crucial for aspiring singers. Shreya Ghoshal emphasizes doing daily exercises like scales, arpeggios, and breath control exercises. This helps strengthen vocal cords, improve agility, and ensure you maintain vocal health. Regular practice leads to better control and precision over your voice.
 

article_image3

Breathing Techniques: Proper breathing is the foundation of a strong, consistent voice. Shreya advises aspiring singers to breathe from the diaphragm, which allows more control over their voice and helps sustain notes longer without straining. Mastering breath control is essential for clear, powerful, and smooth vocal delivery.

 

article_image4

Emotional Expression in Singing: Singing is not just about accuracy but also about conveying the emotional depth of a song. Shreya highlights the importance of connecting with the song’s lyrics and expressing its emotional undertone through your voice. This emotional connection makes a performance more impactful and relatable to the audience.
 

article_image5

Expanding Vocal Range: Shreya believes in pushing boundaries to develop a wider vocal range. Singers should work on accessing both higher and lower notes comfortably. Regular vocal exercises, along with proper technique, can help singers expand their vocal capacity, enabling them to handle a broader variety of songs and genres.

Understanding Musicality: To deliver a truly memorable performance, understanding a song’s nuances is key. Shreya encourages singers to delve into the melody, rhythm, and emotional flow of a song. This deep musical understanding allows you to interpret the song uniquely, making your performance more genuine and captivating.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Know date, origin and significance of the day NTI

Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Know date, origin and significance of the day

What is IEM? Understanding Inborn Errors of Metabolism RBA

What is IEM? Understanding Inborn Errors of Metabolism

What is Butterfly Gardening? Discover the benefits and tips for creating your own NTI

What is Butterfly Gardening? Discover the benefits and tips for creating your own

Coffee and tea may hold the secret to lowering head and neck cancer risks; new study reveals how snt

Coffee and tea may hold the secret to lowering head and neck cancer risks; new study reveals how

Plus-Size Fashion Tips: 5 Fabrics to skip for a slimmer appearance NTI

Plus-Size Fashion Tips: 5 Fabrics to skip for a slimmer appearance

Recent Stories

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal vkp

Karnataka SHOCKER! Man murders mother-in-law after she intervenes in couple's fight, dumps body in canal

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra RBA

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Bigg Boss 13 star previously in relationship with Paras Chhabra

BREAKING: BJP's Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election by 19 votes, defeats AAP-Congress alliance shk

BREAKING: BJP’s Harpreet Kaur Babla wins Chandigarh Mayor election, defeats AAP-Congress alliance (WATCH)

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority shk

Rajasthan HC calls for legislation on live-in relationships, directs registration by govt authority

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean vkp

How the Indian Navy is consolidating great power status while Pakistan, Bangladesh flounder in Indian ocean

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon