    Should you trim nose hair? Know benefits and risks

    Many people casually trim their nose hair. Is it really the right thing to do? Are there benefits or drawbacks to trimming nose hair? Let's find out what experts have to say...

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 8:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 8:21 PM IST

    You must have seen in many movies and serials.. Many actors are seen cutting their nose hairs while shaving. Not only them, but many people outside also remove their nose hairs. Many people who go to the salon also get those hairs removed. Can you really do that?

    However, some people do not like to cut the hair in their nose. Because.. They believe that it is also good for us. That is, the hair in our nose filters the air we breathe and prevents viruses, bacteria, etc. from entering the body. Whether this is scientifically true or not is unknown to many people. Now let's know the facts about this.

    Benefits of cutting nose hair:
     
    Cutting the hair that grows in the nose once in a few days makes the face look beautiful.
     
    Not constantly trimming nose hairs and letting them grow wild can lead to the accumulation of dust, dirt, and bacteria. These problems can be avoided by trimming the hair at the right time.
     
    Cutting the hair that grows in the nose can help prevent allergies. Because they prevent viruses, dust and dirt that cause allergies from entering.

    Disadvantages: The hair that grows in the nose acts as a natural filter. Pollen, dust, dirt, bacteria, etc. flying in the air stick to the nose hairs and prevent them from entering. In this way, nose hairs act as a natural filter. Cutting the hair in the nose can allow bacteria to enter. Some people may also experience itching, burning, and weakness in the nose. There is a risk of injury from cutting the nostrils.

    Another study found that people with more nose hair were less likely to develop asthma. The study found that nose hairs act as a filter.
     
    A 2015 study found that people who don't trim their nose hair are healthier than those who do. Although research is emerging in favor of growing nose hair in this way, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that cutting nose hair causes infections. See a doctor if you experience respiratory problems after cutting your nose hair.
     
    Who should stay away?  
     People with low immunity
     Those suffering from sinus and nose infections
     Those with bleeding problems.

