School Holidays: Makar Sankranti breaks begin amid festive buzz in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Students in some districts of Andhra Pradesh are excited about the possibility of an early start to their Sankranti holidays. For some, the holidays might begin tomorrow instead of the day after. Let's find out how.

School Holidays

The Sankranti festive spirit has begun in Telugu states. Towns and villages are preparing for the celebrations. While the festival is a few days away, the rush to hometowns has started. Families are planning their trips as schools begin their holidays. Indian Railways, along with TSRTC and APSRTC, are making arrangements to handle the increased passenger traffic.

Rain forecast for AP; possibility of school holidays in affected districts. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for Andhra Pradesh, which might lead to early Sankranti holidays in some districts. If schools are closed due to rain on January 9, holidays will effectively start from that day, extending the break for students in those areas.

Sankranti holidays in Telugu states: Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh, celebrated with great enthusiasm. There were rumors of the government shortening the holidays this year, but the 10-day holiday from January 10-19 has been confirmed. Telangana schools will have a 7-day Sankranti break from January 11-17. Read more: AP Rain Forecast, Sankranti Holidays in Telangana, Long Weekends in 2025.

