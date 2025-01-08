School Holidays: Makar Sankranti breaks begin amid festive buzz in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Students in some districts of Andhra Pradesh are excited about the possibility of an early start to their Sankranti holidays. For some, the holidays might begin tomorrow instead of the day after. Let's find out how.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 2:56 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

School Holidays

The Sankranti festive spirit has begun in Telugu states. Towns and villages are preparing for the celebrations. While the festival is a few days away, the rush to hometowns has started. Families are planning their trips as schools begin their holidays. Indian Railways, along with TSRTC and APSRTC, are making arrangements to handle the increased passenger traffic.

article_image2

School Holidays

Rain forecast for AP; possibility of school holidays in affected districts. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain warning for Andhra Pradesh, which might lead to early Sankranti holidays in some districts. If schools are closed due to rain on January 9, holidays will effectively start from that day, extending the break for students in those areas.

article_image3

School holidays

Sankranti holidays in Telugu states: Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh, celebrated with great enthusiasm. There were rumors of the government shortening the holidays this year, but the 10-day holiday from January 10-19 has been confirmed. Telangana schools will have a 7-day Sankranti break from January 11-17. Read more: AP Rain Forecast, Sankranti Holidays in Telangana, Long Weekends in 2025.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Men & women really ARE wired differently: Brain scans show why females are more emotionally aware than males shk

Men & women really ARE wired differently: Brain scans show why females are more emotionally aware than males

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know about THIS mysterious temple that opens once a year RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know about THIS mysterious temple that opens once a year

Why do so many young women prefer to date older men? There's a scientific reason shk

Why do so many young women prefer to date older men? There's a scientific reason

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths snt

Alcohol should have cancer warning label: US Surgeon General advocates amid 20,000 annual deaths

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan vows to quit smoking if Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' hits big; Read on NTI

Aamir Khan vows to quit smoking if Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' hits big; Read on

BIG UPDATE for Lakshmi Bandar: Allowance to increase from February? Know HERE ATG

BIG UPDATE for Lakshmi Bandar: Allowance to increase from February? Know HERE

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Union Budget 2025: Will government employees get 8th Pay Commission relief? AJR

Union Budget 2025: Will government employees get 8th Pay Commission relief?

I Want to Talk OTT release: Know when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online NTI

I Want to Talk OTT release: Know when and where to watch Abhishek Bachchan's film online

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon