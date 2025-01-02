Saraswati Puja 2025: No Holiday THIS Year? Here's what you need to know

According to the Hindu calendar, Saraswati Puja falls on the Shukla Panchami Tithi of the Magh month. Typically, schools, colleges, and offices are closed on this day. However, the 2025 calendar has overturned all expectations. No one will get a holiday for Saraswati Puja this year! Here's why.

Hindu scriptures state that worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Magh Shukla Panchami bestows blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Kali.

Devotees offer mango buds, books, inkpots, pens, and musical instruments while reciting Saraswati Puja mantras.

Saraswati Puja is significant for students as Goddess Saraswati is worshipped in educational institutions.

They fast and offer prayers to the Goddess of learning. Young children are introduced to their first letters on this day.

Goddess Saraswati embodies purity and knowledge. She is revered as the giver of wisdom, with a swan as her divine vehicle.

According to scriptures, Vasant Panchami, marking the onset of spring, will be celebrated on February 2, 2025, alongside Saraswati Puja.

The auspicious time for Saraswati Puja on February 2, 2025, is from 9:16 AM to 12:35 PM, so plan accordingly.

Saraswati Puja falls on February 2, 2025, but unfortunately, there will be no holiday for the celebration this year.

The calendar has disappointed many, as the Saraswati Puja holiday is effectively canceled this year, leaving people upset and confused.

Since Saraswati Puja falls on a Sunday, some are relieved while others are disappointed about the lost holiday. Schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed as it's a Sunday.

