Saraswati Puja 2025: No Holiday THIS Year? Here's what you need to know

According to the Hindu calendar, Saraswati Puja falls on the Shukla Panchami Tithi of the Magh month. Typically, schools, colleges, and offices are closed on this day. However, the 2025 calendar has overturned all expectations. No one will get a holiday for Saraswati Puja this year! Here's why.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 6:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 6:24 PM IST

Hindu scriptures state that worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Magh Shukla Panchami bestows blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Kali.

article_image2

Devotees offer mango buds, books, inkpots, pens, and musical instruments while reciting Saraswati Puja mantras.

article_image3

Saraswati Puja is significant for students as Goddess Saraswati is worshipped in educational institutions.

article_image4

They fast and offer prayers to the Goddess of learning. Young children are introduced to their first letters on this day.

article_image5

Goddess Saraswati embodies purity and knowledge. She is revered as the giver of wisdom, with a swan as her divine vehicle.

article_image6

According to scriptures, Vasant Panchami, marking the onset of spring, will be celebrated on February 2, 2025, alongside Saraswati Puja.

article_image7

The auspicious time for Saraswati Puja on February 2, 2025, is from 9:16 AM to 12:35 PM, so plan accordingly.

article_image8

Saraswati Puja falls on February 2, 2025, but unfortunately, there will be no holiday for the celebration this year.

article_image9

The calendar has disappointed many, as the Saraswati Puja holiday is effectively canceled this year, leaving people upset and confused.

article_image10

Since Saraswati Puja falls on a Sunday, some are relieved while others are disappointed about the lost holiday. Schools, colleges, and offices will remain closed as it's a Sunday.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year dmn

From perfect squares to sum of cubes: HERE's why 2025 is a mathematical year (WATCH)

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Festivals And Bank Holidays of New Year 2025 : Check the Complete List

Embrace Ayurveda; Managing stress for women mental and physical well being RBA

Embrace Ayurveda: Managing stress for women’s mental and physical well-being

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

New Year Special Crispy Potato-Cabbage Kebabs Recipe

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

Recent Stories

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] NTI

Game Changer Trailer OUT: Ram Charan's action-packed starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look NTI

Top 5 hacks to clean your dirty doormat and restore its fresh look

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

Unity Software Stock Takes Off Pre-Market Following ‘Roaring Kitty’s’ Cryptic Post: Retail Turns Upbeat

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

SoFi Technologies Stock Falls Pre-Market After Keefe Bruyette Downgrade: Retail Chatter Shows Optimism

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Apple Stock Edges Up Despite Analysts’ Lackluster December Quarter Forecasts, China Price Discounting: Retail Mood Remains Sour

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon