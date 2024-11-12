Safety tips for women living alone in India

With increasing crimes against women in India, this post highlights safety measures for women living alone.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

Crimes against women in India have been steadily increasing. The recent rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata shocked the nation, underscoring the unsafe environment for women.

Women are achieving success in all fields and living alone in different cities for work. But is a woman safe when she is alone? Let's see how women living alone can ensure their safety.

article_image2

Secure your home. Don't rely on the infrastructure provided by the landlord. Ensure strong doors, locks, and grilles. Install a smart door lock with biometric recognition or a digital lock with a password. Ensure windows are secure.

When moving to a new house, change the locks and ensure spare keys aren't easily accessible. Smart devices like security cameras and doorbell cameras provide constant visibility, alerting you and emergency contacts in case of a breach. Having a dog is also considered a good security measure.

article_image3

Stay connected and informed. Keep your family and friends informed whenever you leave your house or someone visits you. Share your address and contact details with trusted neighbors, friends, and family. Keep emergency numbers handy, including the local police (100), National Commission for Women (NCW) helpline: 011-23237166, and the women's helpline (181).

Download safety apps like Safetipin, bSafe, or VithU. Build a good rapport with your neighbors so you can call them for help. Connect with local women's groups, join online forums, or participate in community initiatives.

Be aware of your surroundings. No matter how safe your community seems, be mindful of your surroundings. Identify safe and unsafe areas and familiarize yourself with your neighborhood. Avoid walking alone in isolated areas, especially at night. Use public transport or ride-sharing services with verified drivers.

article_image4

Don't tell strangers you live alone. Never disclose that you live alone to anyone you don't know well, including taxi drivers or delivery personnel. This could make you an easy target.

Be cautious on social media. Frequent posts on social media can be a security threat. Avoid mentioning that you live alone on social media. Be careful not to provide any personal details like location or address online.

article_image5

Develop self-defense skills. While women's safety is a societal responsibility, learning a few life-saving skills can help in dangerous situations. Join self-defense classes. Carry a personal alarm or pepper spray for deterrence. Project physical and vocal confidence to deter potential threats.

Living alone as a woman in India can be daunting and often dangerous. One must be vigilant, cautious, and learn proactive measures. Safety is a shared responsibility; we must work together to create a secure environment for everyone.

