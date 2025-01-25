Republic Day 2025: Interesting facts, history, significance about R-Day

Republic Day holds some interesting facts. Let's explore them.

article_image1
Every year, we celebrate Republic Day on January 26th. The Indian Constitution was adopted on this day in 1950. Everyone knows this. But there are some interesting facts about Republic Day. Let's explore them.
 

article_image2

Republic Day Celebrations


Why is Republic Day celebrated on January 26th?

The Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. On this day in 1930, complete independence (Purna Swaraj) was declared at the Indian National Congress session in Lahore. Republic Day marks India's emergence as a sovereign, democratic republic.
 

article_image3

The Parade's Significance.
The Republic Day parade in New Delhi is a major attraction. It showcases India's military might, cultural diversity, and technological advancements. The President of India receives the salute from the armed forces. Floats representing the cultural heritage of various states are a highlight.

article_image4

Where was the first Republic Day celebrated?
Dr. Rajendra Prasad took oath as the first President of India on January 26, 1950. The Indian Constitution officially came into effect on this occasion. The first Republic Day parade was held at Irwin Stadium (now National Stadium) near India Gate.

Chief Guests...

Inviting a foreign head of state as the chief guest for each Republic Day is a tradition. Indonesia's President Sukarno was the first chief guest in 1950. The choice of chief guest each year reflects India's foreign policy.
 

article_image5

National Anthem..
Playing the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" and "Saare Jahan Se Accha" is a key part of the Republic Day celebrations. Performances by the bands of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy are a special attraction. These songs represent Indian patriotism and unity.

